NEW JERSEY – A new study found New Jersey is the No. 10 healthiest state in America, which is welcomed news those who want to go up for seconds on Thanksgiving. The holidays are the perfect time to eat, drink, and be merry but Americans should be mindful not to fall off the wagon completely. Excessive drinking, eating, stress, and travel causes more emergency room visits, and a 4% increase in cardiac deaths from holiday heart attacks.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO