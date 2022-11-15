Read full article on original website
New Jersey No. 10 best state to indulge on Thanksgiving, new study says
NEW JERSEY – A new study found New Jersey is the No. 10 healthiest state in America, which is welcomed news those who want to go up for seconds on Thanksgiving. The holidays are the perfect time to eat, drink, and be merry but Americans should be mindful not to fall off the wagon completely. Excessive drinking, eating, stress, and travel causes more emergency room visits, and a 4% increase in cardiac deaths from holiday heart attacks.
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.
Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Study: New Jersey spends the 15th least on health and hospitals
NEW JERSEY – The challenges facing the healthcare sector in the U.S. are numerous. The U.S. lags behind other developed nations on many key metrics of health, including life expectancy, chronic disease burden, and avoidable deaths. The population has been growing older on average with the aging of the...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey
DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Cheaper to eat out! 8 recommendations for Thanksgiving restaurants in NJ
It's getting more and more expensive to give thanks this year. Prices are up 12% higher than they were a year ago. According to a survey by Personal Capital, 1 in 4 Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving as inflation hits the holidays. If you don't want to go to that extreme, it may actually be cheaper to eat out this Thanksgiving.
