Pennsylvania State

wrnjradio.com

New Jersey No. 10 best state to indulge on Thanksgiving, new study says

NEW JERSEY – A new study found New Jersey is the No. 10 healthiest state in America, which is welcomed news those who want to go up for seconds on Thanksgiving. The holidays are the perfect time to eat, drink, and be merry but Americans should be mindful not to fall off the wagon completely. Excessive drinking, eating, stress, and travel causes more emergency room visits, and a 4% increase in cardiac deaths from holiday heart attacks.
COLORADO STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
ALASKA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Study: New Jersey spends the 15th least on health and hospitals

NEW JERSEY – The challenges facing the healthcare sector in the U.S. are numerous. The U.S. lags behind other developed nations on many key metrics of health, including life expectancy, chronic disease burden, and avoidable deaths. The population has been growing older on average with the aging of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
paramuspost.com

Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)

To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”

