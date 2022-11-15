1 dead, 1 injured in pedestrian crash near Audubon Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following an early morning crash in East Memphis.

At 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street.

One crash victim died from their injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, it is unknown if the fatal victim was a pedestrian.

We will update this page when more information is available.

