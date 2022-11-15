ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

By Corey Morris
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months.

Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near Cussewago Township and didn’t see the bear enter the roadway until she struck it with her Chevrolet Equinox, the Pennsylvania State Police reported. After hitting the bear, the vehicle coasted before coming to a stop in the right lane of I-79.

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 in October

While the vehicle’s front bumper suffered disabling damage, neither the driver nor her juvenile passenger were injured.

It’s the second bear strike on I-79 in as many month. On Oct. 9, an 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver struck a bear while driving north near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. In that incident, the driver had suffered minor injuries.

Comments / 7

Joseph Birtcil
1d ago

tunnel vision. I can't for the life of me even comprehend that. bear don't move as quickly as dear and if you have any kind of peripheral vision you should be able to avoid something like that. I have avoided many many animals due to peripheral vision. I did hit one deer and kill it, and I saw it coming and I hit the brakes, but slid into it. most of those accidents can definitely be avoided

Reply(1)
3
