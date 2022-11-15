Read full article on original website
Rod Stewart Says He Rejected $1 Million To Perform At Qatar World Cup
"It’s not right to go," the "Maggie May" singer said of the Qatar-hosted event.
BBC
Schmeichel 'believes in fairytales' for Ronaldo future
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he "believes in fairytales" and still holds hope for a future for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Portugal forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has drawn widespread criticism this week after he accused United of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag.
Mikel Arteta Would Not Have Cristiano Ronaldo At Arsenal, Says Jack Wilshere
Ronaldo is widely expected to leave United in the January transfer window following his destructive interview with journalist Piers Morgan.
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Denmark
Denmark having Christian Eriksen on the squad is going to be a huge lift in Group D of the 2022 World Cup. Will it be enough to carry them far?
World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay
World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. Earlier this year, the U.S. national teams decided to split prize money, which means that the haul from playing...
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
Esports team TSM's FTX exit complicated by Twitter chaos
Top esports team TSM found itself in the midst of two of tech's biggest storms as it suspended its $210 million naming rights deal with failed crypto exchange FTX. Driving the news: TSM announced the deal's suspension today, but initially said it was unable to remove one of the core things FTX paid for, the exchange's name in the team's Twitter handle.
FOX Sports
A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
There are no special protocols for Tim Weah to call or text his dad. Communicating with a head of state is actually pretty easy for him. "I hit him up on WhatsApp," says Weah, a forward for the United States men’s national team. "If he's busy, he won't answer, just like if I'm busy, I won't answer. My dad is the most normal person you will ever meet. He wakes up and goes to play pickup basketball or soccer."
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 15
An EFL Championship roundup in the middle of the month? Considering there’s no club footie until December, we may as well have one now:. The Championship is perhaps the most competitive league in the world, and the hardest to predict. The parity within the 24-team league is almost unrivalled and a series of missteps can see a club like Huddersfield go from a potential Premier League team one year to a club looking at League One football the next.
Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles
Chelsea academy director Neil Bath is set to switch to a new role within the Blues' setup.
Sadio Mane To Miss Senegal's World Cup Games Against Holland And Qatar With Leg Injury
It is unclear whether he will be able to play on November 29 in Senegal's final group game against Ecuador.
FOX Sports
Brighton's head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — First its manager, now its head of recruitment. Two months after bringing in Graham Potter from Brighton, Chelsea has gone back to its Premier League rival to entice the person who built a strong reputation at the south-coast club for finding and developing talent. Paul Winstanley...
U.S. Soccer is strongly connected to Dallas
Five of the 26 players on the U.S. Men's national soccer team have ties to FC Dallas. Driving the news: The World Cup starts Sunday and the U.S., ranked 16th in the world, plays its first game Monday against 19th-ranked Wales.State of play: Weston McKennie, who plays in the top Italian league, Kellyn Acosta of LAFC, and Jesus Ferreira, who was recently crowned MLS Young Player of the Year, are all former Dallas academy players. Shaq Moore, who played professionally in Spain before coming back to MLS, spent part of his youth career at FC Dallas. Defender Walker Zimmerman was...
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Ready To Be Completed
The deal to bring Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is ready and almost finalised.
The best places to watch the FIFA World Cup in Denver
Local watering holes are preparing to welcome fans with watch parties and drink specials for the FIFA World Cup, international soccer's biggest tournament.Driving the news: The tournament kicks off on Sunday and runs until Dec. 18.The first game will pit host-nation Qatar against Ecuador. Between the lines: Adding to the excitement stateside is the U.S. Men's National Team's return to the global competition after failing to qualify in 2018.The USMNT begins play against Wales on Monday. It will likely mark the World Cup debut for American star player Christian Pulisic.Here are five places to watch the games in Denver —...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
‘In the zone’: Owen Farrell eager for action not words as 100th cap beckons
For all Owen Farrell’s qualities, taking compliments is not one of them. He readily admits as much and as he prepares to win his 100th England cap against New Zealand this weekend, Farrell is that little bit more eager for Saturday to come than usual. For the fanfare to stop, the glare of the spotlight to dissipate and to get lost in the thick of the action.
