1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said they found a detached residential garage collapsed with “a small amount of fire and smoke,” something that firefighters were able to extinguish quickly.

The occupant of the garage, unidentified by the Amarillo Fire Department, was transported to the hospital. After an initial investigation, the release said that officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office reported that the occupant was working on a vehicle in the garage when an explosion happened. The office did not determine the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

