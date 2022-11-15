Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eater
A First Look at Dark and Moody Oyster Bar the Quinte, Premiering in Charleston Today
Charleston’s newest oyster bar the Quinte (36 George Street) opens today, November 18, at 11 a.m. The most recent bivalve restaurant on the scene comes from Philadelphia-based hospitality company Method Co., which runs the connected boutique hotel the Pinch. Method Co. is known for its luxury details and attention to branding in all its projects, which for the Quinte, means a seductive Paris-meets-old-New-York interior with a menu full of hyper-local seafood.
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ to film in Moncks Corner; Main Street to close
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular HBO series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” is set to film in the Moncks Corner area on Friday evening. Town leaders said the Main Street between Library Street and W Railroad will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. “There will be […]
Catching up with Charleston TV icon “Happy Raine”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Growing up in the Lowcountry between 1960 and 1980 meant mosquito bites, 75 degrees on Christmas Day, and spending afternoons and Saturday mornings watching our hometown hero, “Happy Raine” on television. Lorraine “Rainey” Evans did not wear a cape, but if you watched – and we all did – you know […]
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant annual Christmas tree lighting & laser show Saturday night
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre kicks off its annual Lights Up Event tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!. Join us as we light up with holiday spirit! It is the official kick-off to the holiday season with the annual Lights Up at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of our 40' Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and Jared Petteys & The Headliners. A visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Lowcountry Christmas tree vendors increasing prices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising costs for fuel, irrigation and fertilizer are putting a strain on Christmas tree farms. Cardinal Farms has four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry and says that they have had to charge more this year. “Anything that’s in the growing process has gotten more expensive. We have gone up […]
crbjbizwire.com
Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
Savannah Tribune
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of All-Natural Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 10,000 to 30,000 Bottles
Meet Darren Campbell, a chef entrepreneur from Charleston, South Carolina who is the founder and CEO of Palmetto Blend, a Black-owned soul food seasoning product that offers an authentic taste to food with no artificial preservatives. Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
live5news.com
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals. All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table. When and where you...
live5news.com
13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community. The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes...
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
thedanielislandnews.com
DI gator euthanized, deemed aggressive and unintimidated
Some Smythe Park neighbors called him Big Al. The nearly 9-foot alligator was often spotted skimming the water or sunbathing on the shores of Smythe Lake. But he was harassed and fed by humans, prompting him to lose his fear of people and become a threat to public safety. On...
live5news.com
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
counton2.com
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
