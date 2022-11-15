ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: 'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Singles Inferno 2 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1CX0_0jBW2Zhj00

The streaming service shared a trailer for Season 2 of the South Korean reality dating show Monday.

Singles Inferno follows a group of singles stranded on a deserted island, known as "Hell Island." Contestants who partner up with someone are allowed to move to "Heaven Island" for the night, where they receive food and accommodations.

The trailer teases new romances and drama.

"One decision can be the difference between paradise and inferno," the tagline reads.

Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun and Hanhae will return as hosts and commentators.

Singles Inferno 2 will premiere Dec. 13 on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
IGN

The Apology - Exclusive Trailer

Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
thedigitalfix.com

Scream 6 has some classic Ghostface chases, teases Jenna Ortega

With a March 2023 release date, Scream 6 is nearly upon us, and in a brief red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television Awards, young horror movie star Jenna Ortega gave us a taste of what we can expect from the upcoming slasher movie.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

The Criminal Minds: Evolution Trailer Introduces a Chilling Network of Serial Killers

"It's not over. We're just getting started," says Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) in the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution. The BAU profilers have their hands full in the Criminal Minds spin-off as they realize they're dealing with a mysterious UnSub who has used the pandemic to build an online network of serial killers. With a dangerous threat looming, the team must take down the growing group one murderer at a time.
startattle.com

Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix, trailer, release date

All roads have led to this. There’s always a way out. Startattle.com – Dead to Me | Netflix. – Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, a realtor whose husband Ted was killed by a hit-and-run driver shortly before the start of the series. – Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone season 5 premiere reveals shocking twist

Yellowstone spoilers follow. Yellowstone aired a shocking twist in the premiere of season five as Kayce's season four vision comes to fruition. At the end of last season, Kayce (Luke Grimes) went on a vision quest after going through an existential crisis. He came away with the vision having seen "the end of us".
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo Works For the CIA Now

Get ready for the surprise of your life: Noah Centineo now works for the CIA. Well, not literally, but his character does on the new Netflix series The Recruit, in which he plays a CIA lawyer struggling to keep it together when an asset tries to expose agency secrets. Soon, this young lawyer must run from danger much bigger than he anticipated. Fans of The Rookie will be in for a treat, as the show was created and written by executive producer and showrunner Alexi Hawley. So expect intense writing and impressive action sequences, as writer Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow,...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More

Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
The Independent

Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix

'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage. Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix. The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
TheWrap

‘1923’ Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Are Duttons in First Look at Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series (Video)

“Yellowstone” Season 5 premiered on Sunday night, but in concert with the new episode of the wildly popular drama series, we got our first look at Taylor Sheridan’s next prequel series “1923.” The teaser trailer for the new show (which you can watch below) offers a first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in the mainline “Yellowstone” series.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
478K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy