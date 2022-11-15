ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Starkey, Wilson recognized with Auburn Faculty Awards

Faculty members Jessica Starkey and Alan Wilson of the Auburn University College of Agriculture were recognized with Auburn Faculty Awards at a banquet Nov. 17. Starkey, associate professor of poultry science, was one of three faculty members receiving an Alumni Undergraduate Teaching Excellence Award. Wilson, professor of fisheries, aquaculture and aquatic sciences, was presented the Gerald and Emily Leischuck Endowed Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Walley elected vice president of national student organization

While in Baltimore attending the annual meeting of Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Science (SASES), Jack Walley, a junior in environmental science at Auburn University, was elected to serve as the vice president of SASES for the 2023 year. SASES is a group for undergraduates made up of clubs...
Auburn celebrates first-generation students at special event

Auburn University celebrated its more than 3,000 students who identify as first-generation scholars with a special event in recognition of National First-Generation College Student Day on Nov. 8. The Office of Inclusion and Diversity’s, or OID, Cross Culture Center for Excellence hosted a celebration at the Student Activity Center that...
Mechanical engineering professor wins multiple grants for AM sustainability and extreme environment electronics

The Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s preeminence in harsh environment electronics resiliency research was recently on full display in the latest project call of the NextFlex National Manufacturing Institute. Pradeep Lall, the MacFarlane Endowed Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and director of Auburn University’s NSF-CAVE3 Electronics Research Center (CAVE3),...
Reminder about the do's and dont's of e-scooter use on campus

E-scooters and other forms of personal electric mobility devices, or PEMDs, are prevalent on Auburn University’s campus, and their use is expected to continue to grow. Earlier this year, the university adopted a policy on the use of electric scooters and personal electric mobility devices on the Auburn University campus. This policy established rules and procedures for the safe operation, storage, charging and parking of electric scooters and other PEMDs (e.g., scooters, electric skateboards, electric bicycles, etc.) The purpose of the policy was to promote safety on campus while permitting the use of these devices by students, faculty, staff and visitors.
