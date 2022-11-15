Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
auburn.edu
Starkey, Wilson recognized with Auburn Faculty Awards
Faculty members Jessica Starkey and Alan Wilson of the Auburn University College of Agriculture were recognized with Auburn Faculty Awards at a banquet Nov. 17. Starkey, associate professor of poultry science, was one of three faculty members receiving an Alumni Undergraduate Teaching Excellence Award. Wilson, professor of fisheries, aquaculture and aquatic sciences, was presented the Gerald and Emily Leischuck Endowed Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching.
auburn.edu
Walley elected vice president of national student organization
While in Baltimore attending the annual meeting of Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Science (SASES), Jack Walley, a junior in environmental science at Auburn University, was elected to serve as the vice president of SASES for the 2023 year. SASES is a group for undergraduates made up of clubs...
auburn.edu
Auburn celebrates first-generation students at special event
Auburn University celebrated its more than 3,000 students who identify as first-generation scholars with a special event in recognition of National First-Generation College Student Day on Nov. 8. The Office of Inclusion and Diversity’s, or OID, Cross Culture Center for Excellence hosted a celebration at the Student Activity Center that...
auburn.edu
The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center presents 2022 Auburn Gingerbread Village
The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, or AUHCC, is presenting the 2022 edition of the Auburn Gingerbread Village beginning Sunday, Dec. 4, at approximately 3 p.m. immediately following the Auburn Christmas parade. The display will run through New Year’s Day. Hot chocolate and cookies will be...
auburn.edu
Mechanical engineering professor wins multiple grants for AM sustainability and extreme environment electronics
The Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s preeminence in harsh environment electronics resiliency research was recently on full display in the latest project call of the NextFlex National Manufacturing Institute. Pradeep Lall, the MacFarlane Endowed Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and director of Auburn University’s NSF-CAVE3 Electronics Research Center (CAVE3),...
auburn.edu
Reminder about the do's and dont's of e-scooter use on campus
E-scooters and other forms of personal electric mobility devices, or PEMDs, are prevalent on Auburn University’s campus, and their use is expected to continue to grow. Earlier this year, the university adopted a policy on the use of electric scooters and personal electric mobility devices on the Auburn University campus. This policy established rules and procedures for the safe operation, storage, charging and parking of electric scooters and other PEMDs (e.g., scooters, electric skateboards, electric bicycles, etc.) The purpose of the policy was to promote safety on campus while permitting the use of these devices by students, faculty, staff and visitors.
Comments / 0