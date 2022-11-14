ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Hot 104.7

A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road

Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History

It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?

Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Comedian Costaki Economopoulos Coming Back to South Dakota

B1027 fans, here's your chance to see one of your favorite stand-up comedians in person. You hear him every Tuesday morning during the football season on B102.7 when he joins the Bob and Tom Show, cracking wise on what's going on in the NFL. Football fans tune in each week...
TEA, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age

As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This

Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
