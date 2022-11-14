Read full article on original website
Disney On Ice to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Disney on Ice has turned into a Holiday Tradition for many families here in Sioux Falls. The grace and beauty of figure skating interweaved with wholesome family entertainment have proven to be a popular event for families to attend. Moms, Dads, Grandpas, and Grandmas and Aunts and Uncles enjoy the show.
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History
It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Sioux Falls Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers For Holiday Season
It’s hard to believe, but the holidays have once again snuck up on us! People appear to be in a generous and cheerful mood during the season of giving. In fact, a popular donation event of the holidays has returned to stores and various businesses around the Sioux Empire.
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls
Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Jingle All the Way, the Annual Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run Is Coming Up
Just because the temperatures here in the Sioux Empire have taken an about-face and are now starting to resemble the deep freeze of winter, doesn't mean all of our outdoor activities have come to a screeching halt. One of the area's most anticipated outdoor running events is right around the...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Comedian Costaki Economopoulos Coming Back to South Dakota
B1027 fans, here's your chance to see one of your favorite stand-up comedians in person. You hear him every Tuesday morning during the football season on B102.7 when he joins the Bob and Tom Show, cracking wise on what's going on in the NFL. Football fans tune in each week...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Brookings ‘Gifting for Good’ Gives You a Jump on Holiday Giving
Not only will you find truly creative and unique gifts during this event, but you'll be donating to five organizations that are an integral part of the Brookings community, which in turn, adds to South Dakota's thriving economy. "Gifting for Good" is going on in Brookings from November 17 through...
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo
Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
A South Dakota Old Fashioned Christmas Worship Service Dec. 3rd
The Holiday Season is busy. There are presents to buy, invitations to be sent, gatherings to attend, family matters, and a whole lot more. It's go, go, go! But perhaps before everything kicks into high gear, you'd like something a little... old-fashioned. Well, make plans now to attend the 9th...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This
Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
