nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off
Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
wallstreetwindow.com
Real Wages Fell for the Nineteenth Month in a Row in October as Inflation Remained Entrenched – Ryan McMaken
The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new price inflation data today, and according to the report, price inflation during the month decelerated slightly, but remained near 40-year highs. According to the BLS, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 7.7 percent year over year during October, before seasonal adjustment. That’s the twentieth month in a row of inflation above the Fed’s arbitrary 2 percent inflation target, and it’s eleven months in a row of price inflation above 7 percent.
The Fed's goldilocks scenario of taming inflation while avoiding a recession is more likely after October CPI report, NDR says
The October CPI report increased the chances of a goldilocks scenario for the economy, according to Ned Davis Research. The Fed's main goal is to tame inflation while avoiding a recession for the economy. "Under the goldilocks scenario, the Fed would pivot at just the right time by just the...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
5 areas Americans saw relief from inflation
New consumer price index (CPI) data — a benchmark report used to gauge inflation — released Thursday showed inflation coming down further than economists expected.
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
Zacks.com
Housing, Manufacturing Weaken; Jobless Claims Steady
A plethora of economic data is out this Thursday morning, including nearly every Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims report (not next week, though — that’s Thanksgiving Day): 222K new claims was slightly below the 225K expected, and below the modest upward revision of 226K the previous week. Continuing Claims ticked up to 1.51 million two weeks ago (a week in arrears from new claims) from 1.49 million prior. Though the longer-term jobless claims are encroaching on their highest levels since April.
Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease
A key US mortgage rate fell below 7%, marking the largest weekly fall since July, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.9%, down from 7.14%. The rate has slipped as Treasury yields pull back on signs of easing inflation. A...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing
A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.
The October CPI report was a 'game changer' for the stock market and could lead to a 25% rally over the next 50 days, Fundstrat says
The stock market could soar 25% over the next 50 days after the October's "game changer" CPI report, according to Fundstrat. The CPI report showed lower than expected inflation, leading to a more than 5% surge in the S&P 500 on Thursday. "Valuation nor earnings constrain stocks if inflation has...
Albany Herald
Home Depot customers are spending more, but that's mainly due to inflation
Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot: Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street's forecasts. Earnings were better than expected, too. Now for the bad news: Home Depot reported fewer customer transactions again.
msn.com
The road to year-end gains for stocks will be hammered by volatility as investors try 'sniffing out' a rollover in inflation and a Fed U-turn on rates
Stocks powered higher this week after the October inflaton report but the path to year-end gains remains volatile, market analysts say. Inflation may have peaked but CPI at 7.7% is still well above the Fed's 2% target. 'I think that we're set up to rally into the end of the...
Is inflation FINALLY slowing? Wholesale prices rise less than expected in another sign inflation is easing: Dow jumps 375 points on hopes Fed will slow interest rate hikes
US wholesale prices increased less than expected in October, in further evidence that inflation is beginning to subside. The producer price index for final demand, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose eight percent in October from a year ago, marking the fourth straight month the figure has declined, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 13, 2022 | Rates may start dropping soon
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates plunged following last week's...
Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike
Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis. Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for...
