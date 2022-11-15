ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Markets Insider

We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off

Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
wallstreetwindow.com

Real Wages Fell for the Nineteenth Month in a Row in October as Inflation Remained Entrenched – Ryan McMaken

The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new price inflation data today, and according to the report, price inflation during the month decelerated slightly, but remained near 40-year highs. According to the BLS, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 7.7 percent year over year during October, before seasonal adjustment. That’s the twentieth month in a row of inflation above the Fed’s arbitrary 2 percent inflation target, and it’s eleven months in a row of price inflation above 7 percent.
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
Zacks.com

Housing, Manufacturing Weaken; Jobless Claims Steady

A plethora of economic data is out this Thursday morning, including nearly every Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims report (not next week, though — that’s Thanksgiving Day): 222K new claims was slightly below the 225K expected, and below the modest upward revision of 226K the previous week. Continuing Claims ticked up to 1.51 million two weeks ago (a week in arrears from new claims) from 1.49 million prior. Though the longer-term jobless claims are encroaching on their highest levels since April.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing

A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.
Daily Mail

Is inflation FINALLY slowing? Wholesale prices rise less than expected in another sign inflation is easing: Dow jumps 375 points on hopes Fed will slow interest rate hikes

US wholesale prices increased less than expected in October, in further evidence that inflation is beginning to subside. The producer price index for final demand, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose eight percent in October from a year ago, marking the fourth straight month the figure has declined, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE

