FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live
There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Philly POPS will cease operations at the conclusion of 2022-2023 season
PHILADELPHIA - After their final performance for the 2022 – 2023 season, the Philly POPS will perform no more. In a statement on their website, President Frank Giordano and Board Chair Joseph Del Raso said, due to various circumstances, including the calamitous affect of COVID-19, they could no longer remain operational.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
8 restaurants to dine out for Thanksgiving in the Philadelphia metro
Looking to avoid Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup? Here's a look at the Philly-area restaurants open this holiday:. The Bellevue Hotel: Gobble up maple-brined turkey, along with a full spread of sides and desserts. Reservations required, book online or call 215-790-1919. Bridget Foy's: Dine in or take out with pickups between...
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
billypenn.com
In advance of Burger Brawl (which is now Burger Crawl), who makes Philly’s best?
Philadelphia rode buses for beer on St. Patrick’s Day and ran more than a mile in the heat for booze at Misconduct Tavern, but will it brave the winter elements for a month of burgers?. That’s what the Philadelphia Burger Brawl — now Burger Crawl — is asking after...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 28+ Holiday Concerts, Grand Illuminations, Craft Markets And More
It’s beginning to look like… #HolidaysinBucksCo! Head over to Shady Brook Farms to kick off their annual Holiday Light Show, take a tour of the beautifully decorated Fonthill Castle or catch a merry concert at the Bucks County Playhouse!. Check out our guide below for details on this...
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
Ambler-based BBQ Restaurant Brings Pizza to its Philly Location
A great happy hour destination in University City has its roots in Ambler. Lucky Well has opened up its first location since it started its journey ten years ago. The restaurant is known for its iconic barbeque bites, but this time, reports 6 ABC, it’s introducing pizza to the mix.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
ShopRite magnate Jeff Brown announces run for Philly mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Democratic candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to become Philadelphia's next mayor. On Wednesday, grocery store owner Jeff Brown held a press conference to announce that he is joining the 2023 mayoral race. Brown has no government experience, but has strong ties to the city as the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Brown says he chose to run for mayor to help improve the city and help make it safer.Brown's decision to run comes one day after former Philadelphia city councilmember Allan Domb, also a Democrat, kicked off his campaign in Callowhill.Domb, a real estate investor, served on city council for six years. He resigned in August to consider a run for mayor.Domb says he finalized his decision after hearing from residents who told him they don't feel safe in the city. Brown and Domb join a field of candidates vying for Philadelphia's top job.Former city councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Derek Green resigned from their council positions to launch their campaigns, along with former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Winterfest Goes Dark for Dec. 10 King of Prussia Town Center Event … It’s Still On, Just Adding Evening Hours
Winterfest 2022, Dec. 10 at the King of Prussia Town Center, will be just as magical but also feature an after-dark version. Winterfest, the annual holiday event at the King of Prussia Town Center returns for its fifth edition on Dec. 10. But this year, it will have an added glow.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Unique Date Night Ideas Around Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Want to make your heart flutter on your next date? Consider indoor skydiving at iFLY in King of Prussia. This exhilarating experience involves being trained in body positioning and hand signals by a certified flight instructor, and then taking a spin in the Flight Chamber. Once you and your date have flown, you’ll be captivated by an air show performed by the instructors.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
