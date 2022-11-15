ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WATE

Tennessee, 6 others in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states

CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Where are the 22 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade on Nov. 16, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance. Leapfrog has assigned letter grades every fall and spring to hospitals since 2012, evaluating how well they...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cheddar News

As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question

"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person

For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 systems seeking post-acute talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Blueprint Healthcare, based in Portland, Maine, is seeking a physician for a post acute/nursing home facility.
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

An omicron subvariant 'cheat sheet'

Since omicron first appeared in the U.S. nearly a year ago, the variant has maintained dominance, splintering into an increasingly complicated patchwork of sublineages. The original omicron variant was first detected in the U.S. in early December 2021, and by Dec. 18, it had grown to account for more than 70 percent of cases. In late June, the BA.5 sublineage emerged and quickly rose to dominance.
beckershospitalreview.com

'We are independent, but we are not isolated': CEO says Idaho hospital not for sale

Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, has squashed rumors that another entity is planning to buy the hospital, the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press reported Nov. 16. There was speculation that Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System, a partner of Kootenai Health, was interested in a takeover, but leadership from both organizations told The Press that this was not the case.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan hospital adds wide MRI equipment to ease patient anxiety

Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, Mich., has added wide bore MRI equipment to give patients more room and ease anxiety about undergoing a scan. The new equipment features a bore size about four inches wider than a standard MRI unit, "which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger," the hospital said in a Nov. 15 news release. "The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction."
SAINT JOHNS, MI

