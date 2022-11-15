Read full article on original website
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
McDonald’s Is Debuting A Brand New McFlurry Flavor For The Holidays—And It’s Not Peppermint
McDonald’s is gearing up for the upcoming wintry holiday season with the help of a brand new, limited-time McFlurry flavor. The sweet treat hitting the menu is the Oreo Fudge McFlurry, which will satisfy cookie and chocolate fans alike, and that’s not all. The fast food giant is...
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value
The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Taco Bell's New BOGO Breakfast Deal Will Only Run For 12 Days
Offering breakfast items on its menu is a relatively new addition for popular fast food chain Taco Bell, which expanded its menu to include breakfast in 2014, according to a Taco Bell press release. At that time, Taco Bell had a Waffle Taco, the A.M. Crunchwrap, breakfast burritos, grilled tacos, hash browns, Cinnabon Delights, a flatbread melt, coffee, and orange juice. In 2017, Taco Bell introduced a new breakfast item called the Naked Egg Taco, which has a shell made of a fried egg instead of the typical soft or hard taco shell, per Taco Bell.
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
Is Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Worth It? Some Intrepid Diners Did the Math
Now that Olive Garden has revived its Never Ending Pasta Bowl at a premium price, you may be wondering: Is the deal still worth it? Here’s what happened after some diners did the math.
Popeyes menu adds blackened chicken sandwich with Cajun and Creole spices
Popeyes made waves in 2019 for its cult-favorite fried chicken sandwich that sold out, prompted copycat recipes and created a rivalry amongst competitors. Now, the culinary minds behind the popular item concocted a new menu addition with even more of its signature Cajun flavors. The fast food chain debuted its...
Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics
Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
Nutritionist shares her top 5 'healthy' fast food orders—they include Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Panda Express
Sometimes you're just too busy to go grocery shopping, meal prep and cook at home, so you pull up to a drive-thru. Even as a nutritionist, I've been in this situation plenty of times, and it's not the end of the world. Small, sustainable changes are key to a healthy...
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch
Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
These major restaurant chains say they'll be open for Thanksgiving. Here is what they're offering
While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Subway’s next menu upgrade: Pickles
Subway introduced a brand-new pickle today, just in time for National Pickle Day on Monday. The thicker, crisper, juicier pickle is the latest ingredient upgrade from the chain, which has been working on a menu refresh since last year. The dill-flavored pickles were chosen to complement the meats, cheeses, veggies and sauces in Subway’s sandwiches.
At Whataburger, a secret item moves to the main menu
A secret treat at Whataburger is getting a spot on the restaurant’s official menu. The Texas-based fast food chain recently announced that chili cheese fries are available on its regular menu alongside the usual cheeseburgers, patty melts and breakfast burgers. Before now, in-the-know customers have ordered the chili cheese...
You Can Get BOGO Chicken Sandwiches at Wingstop This Wednesday
In case your priorities are out of whack, let me be the first to remind you: tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Mark your calendar, set a Google alert, do what you have to do—just hit up your local Wingstop and take advantage of the chain's BOGO deal.
