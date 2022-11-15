Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death dailyMindbodylifestyle.orgManhattan, NY
Related
Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie was hit in the back of his head and robbed of his Louis Vuitton bag while he was walking in Manhattan, police say
Ariana Grande's brother was mugged of his Louis Vuitton bag in Manhattan this month, police said. Frankie Grande was walking in Midtown when he was struck in the back of the head, cops said. Two teenagers were arrested by police in connection to the November 9 incident. Pop singer Ariana...
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Mugged in New York City: 'Thankful to be Safe and Healing'
Frankie Grande was mugged in New York City on Nov. 9 and told fans he's "safe and healing" on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Titanique actor and brother of Ariana Grande was walking Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. when his head was hit from behind by two suspects, according a police report obtained by PEOPLE.
ABC News
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
New York Man Killed by Man Who Wouldn’t Say “Thank You”
According to a report by Mirna Alsharif of NBC News, a New York man was fatally stabbed in a smoke shop dispute that began with the attacker not thanking the man for opening the door for him. According to the report, 37-year-old Joan Nunez opened the door to the smoke...
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Upstate New York Woman Gets Steep Prison Sentence for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Van During Anti-Racism Protests
An upstate New York woman was just sentenced to several years in prison after trying to firebomb a van full of NYPD officers in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of using an improvised incendiary device in April of this year. She was previously charged with seven...
'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'
Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail
A New York judge ordered 18-year-old Noah Green held on $1 million cash bail in connection to an October drive-by shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the...
EW.com
The Real Housewives of New York City loses new cast member due to alleged 'anti-Semitic attacks'
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
'This catch, release, repeat system is destroying our country': NYC Mayor Eric Adams fumes over laxed bail laws as repeat criminal tries to snatch five-year-old girl in the street...so will newly-elected Gov Kathy Hochul FINALLY crack down on crime?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging newly-elected Governor Kathy Hochul to ditch the 'catch, release, repeat' bail reforms that are fueling the city's crime epidemic. Hochul inherited the governorship of New York from Andrew Cuomo last year. She was re-elected in Tuesday's midterm on a narrower-than-expected margin, and has been widely panned for her soft stance on crime and bail reform.
Family of New York man shot dead by police demand Lee Zeldin stop using footage in ‘racist’ ad
The family of a man shot and killed by an NYPD officer have taken legal action against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for using footage from the shooting in a campaign ad they deem both misleading and racist. Amid an unexpectedly tight race for the New York governorship, the family of Saheed Vassell, 34, who was fatally shot by police during a mental health episode in 2018, have accused Mr Zeldin of knowingly running an ad that dehumanizes Vassell. They claimed on Monday that they’ve requested a retraction of the commercial to Mr Zeldin to no avail. The ad,...
Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits
At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Here is everything we know so far. Who is the suspect?Authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.” The sheriff’s department told the outlet that bail was set at $2mn.Gutierrez reportedly did not smell of alcohol, but was given a breathalyzer test and...
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died during the night Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experience as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.” When he recounted his life to students, he told them, “Don’t ever hate,” Hancock said. “He didn’t let hate overcome the beauty in this world.”
Parents of slain blogger Gabby Petito settle case against boyfriend's estate
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parents of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose disappearance and murder captivated Americans last year, have reached a $3 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the estate of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Comments / 0