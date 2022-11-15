ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'

Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees

Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the...
WHITTIER, CA
Daily Mail

'This catch, release, repeat system is destroying our country': NYC Mayor Eric Adams fumes over laxed bail laws as repeat criminal tries to snatch five-year-old girl in the street...so will newly-elected Gov Kathy Hochul FINALLY crack down on crime?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging newly-elected Governor Kathy Hochul to ditch the 'catch, release, repeat' bail reforms that are fueling the city's crime epidemic. Hochul inherited the governorship of New York from Andrew Cuomo last year. She was re-elected in Tuesday's midterm on a narrower-than-expected margin, and has been widely panned for her soft stance on crime and bail reform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of New York man shot dead by police demand Lee Zeldin stop using footage in ‘racist’ ad

The family of a man shot and killed by an NYPD officer have taken legal action against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for using footage from the shooting in a campaign ad they deem both misleading and racist. Amid an unexpectedly tight race for the New York governorship, the family of Saheed Vassell, 34, who was fatally shot by police during a mental health episode in 2018, have accused Mr Zeldin of knowingly running an ad that dehumanizes Vassell. They claimed on Monday that they’ve requested a retraction of the commercial to Mr Zeldin to no avail. The ad,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits

At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Here is everything we know so far. Who is the suspect?Authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.” The sheriff’s department told the outlet that bail was set at $2mn.Gutierrez reportedly did not smell of alcohol, but was given a breathalyzer test and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died during the night Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experience as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.” When he recounted his life to students, he told them, “Don’t ever hate,” Hancock said. “He didn’t let hate overcome the beauty in this world.”

