At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Here is everything we know so far. Who is the suspect?Authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.” The sheriff’s department told the outlet that bail was set at $2mn.Gutierrez reportedly did not smell of alcohol, but was given a breathalyzer test and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO