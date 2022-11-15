ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fires destroy two popular New Braunfels restaurants in the span of a few weeks

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A fury of flames destroyed two popular New Braunfels restaurants in a matter of weeks. The latest fire happened Monday night at ‘Cancun Mexican Restaurant.’ The other fire happened at the end of October at ‘Old River City Cafe.’ The investigations are underway for both fires. New Braunfels Fire Chief Ruy Lozano told KENS 5 the fires are not connected, but said there are similarities.
fox26houston.com

Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night

HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
sanantoniomag.com

9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
