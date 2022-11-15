Read full article on original website
La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square for two-day holiday festival
The free, family-friendly event will take place Dec. 10-11 in-person after going online, then hybrid during the pandemic.
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Rooster Crow Baking Co. is now selling kolaches, focaccia and scones in Shavano Park.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Woman in custody after gasoline-soaked rags found at scene of east-side fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a possible arsonist after an east-side home went up in flames overnight. It happened on South Gevers Street at Aransas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a woman was taken into custody and some gasoline-soaked rags were found. at the home,...
La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend
StreetFare opened in 2018 and has hosted live music nights, themed parties and mini food festivals during its run.
KSAT 12
San Antonio pirate-themed playground, designed for inclusive play will break ground Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – Mitchell’s Landing, a pirate-themed inclusive playground dedicated to the memory of 3-year-old Mitchell Chang, will break ground Sunday. The free public playground will be located at Classen-Steubing Ranch Park at 20202 Hardy Oak Parkway in Stone Oak. It will be San Antonio’s first nationally recognized...
Fires destroy two popular New Braunfels restaurants in the span of a few weeks
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A fury of flames destroyed two popular New Braunfels restaurants in a matter of weeks. The latest fire happened Monday night at ‘Cancun Mexican Restaurant.’ The other fire happened at the end of October at ‘Old River City Cafe.’ The investigations are underway for both fires. New Braunfels Fire Chief Ruy Lozano told KENS 5 the fires are not connected, but said there are similarities.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
fox26houston.com
Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night
HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
San Antonio's El Mirasol expands with first restaurant in Boerne
The restaurant announced the move over the summer.
Crews put out massive fire at New Braunfels restaurant
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Fire crews battled a massive fire at a beloved New Braunfels restaurant Monday night. The first started around 11:30 p.m. at Cancun Mexican Restaurant in the 600 block of South Seguin Avenue. Officials say when crews arrived, the fire was "fully involved" with flames and...
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
foxsanantonio.com
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
San Antonio reacts to Texas' 5.3 earthquake, downtown tremors
The earthquake occurred in West Texas.
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
