A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...

GRANBURY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO