Texas State

texashsfootball.com

Fan Vote 5A Kicker of the Year

Vote for the 2022 Texas HS Football Fan Vote 5A Kicker of the Year. The Top 2 will make our 2022 Fan Vote All-Texas 6A Team. This poll is for the fans. Vote as often and frequently as you’d like and show support for your player!. 1241. 2022 Fan...
TEXAS STATE
texashsfootball.com

Bi-District TexasHSFootball 6A Team of the Week

With just seconds remaining in its bi-district playoff game, Houston Heights needed a miracle. The Bulldogs were down 20-19 to Stratford with the ball at the Stratford 35. But as the clock ticked down, the unthinkable happened. Heights wide receiver Kevon Misher got behind the Stratford defense and Bulldog quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
texashsfootball.com

TXHSFB State Championship Tickets Now On Sale

We call it a Texas holiday tradition. Tickets for all 12 high school football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are on sale now. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at Jerry World and will run from December 14-17. Tickets are $20 and allow admittance to all three games on that day.
ARLINGTON, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks

A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
GRANBURY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
Q92

Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE

