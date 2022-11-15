Read full article on original website
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
LA Knight Mysteriously Attacked During WWE SmackDown This Week
LA Knight sent Bray Wyatt into a fit of rage with two slaps to the face during WWE SmackDown tonight. Knight ended up getting far worse than he could’ve possibly imagined. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Wyatt apologized to Knight for attacking him last week. Knight responded by hitting Wyatt to the face twice.
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
WWE Planning To Continue Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
WWE is no stranger to incorporating real-life romances into their storylines. There are many examples of WWE couples who are together in real-life, but the biggest example is the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Triple H who is famously married to Stephanie McMahon. It will be exciting to know that WWE is looking to introduce a new storyline between another real-life couple.
Nikkita Lyons Claims She Has Been ‘Grinding’ Since She Was 4-Years-Old
Nikkita Lyons has already become one of the highlights of NXT 2.0’s women’s division. In fact, she has already been engaged in a good few feuds since her debut and her current one is with her former partner Zoey Stark. She went after Zoey Stark in a recent Twitter war, reminding Stark exactly how long she’s been grinding.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown This Week
Bray Wyatt regained his spot as one of WWE’s top merch movers following his return to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event. The former WWE Universal Champion finally teased his first feud since 2021 and that took the wrestling world by surprise. Bray Wyatt confronted LA...
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
AEW Stars Get Down In The Mosh Pit At Brody King’s Band’s Concert
Brody King was one of the many wrestlers to make the switch from WWE to AEW this year. While King is known for wrestling, that’s not all he is good at. Brody King is also part of God’s Hate, a hardcore band, and AEW stars love having a good time.
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
Crowd Shot Of AEW Dynamite This Week Shows Reality Of Low Turnout
On November 16th, 2022, AEW Dynamite was held at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Even before the event started, we reported that ticket sales did not sellout the venue by about 1,000 available seats. It appears that AEW really failed to draw in more fans because the arena appeared sparse, to say the least.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Title During AEW Full Gear
Samoa Joe is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the business. Joe has won titles around the world. Tonight, he added another title to an already-impressive catalog. Samoa Joe squared off against Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow for Mr. Mayhem’s TNT Champion in a triple-threat match during Full Gear tonight. The three men pulled off a lost of big moves.
AEW Books Best Of 7 Series & More For Dynamite Next Week
The Elite failed to reclaim the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship during their return match against Death Triangle at Full Gear. Kenny Omega and The Young just got themselves a very huge opportunity to win back the titles. AEW announced a Best of 7 Series between The Elite and...
WWE Finally Books Survivor Series WarGames Main Event
WWE is just two weeks away from bringing Survivor Series WarGames to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The company finally booked the main event of the November 26th premium live event during SmackDown tonight. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a huge confrontation between The Bloodline and the team...
