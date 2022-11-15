ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: David Sikes

David F. Sikes, 59, of Rantoul passed away at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton with Pastor Dan DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
RANTOUL, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Sentencing of Roberts man postponed to Dec. 2

URBANA — Sentencing has been delayed for a Roberts man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted kidnapping, admitting that he struck a woman with his vehicle in Gibson City in December 2020 in an attempt to incapacitate her so that he could take her away and sexually assault her.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

70 years later, Gibson Area Hospital still here, still growing

GIBSON CITY — When Gibson Area Hospital was built 70 years ago, the original building had 14 rooms — enough to accommodate 28 to 30 in-patients. With gradual expansion — including the recent construction of a medical office building — the hospital on Gibson City’s north side has seen much growth in the seven decades since.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton’s goals, needs would be prioritized with MAPPING program

PAXTON — Immediately prior to the Paxton City Council’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, its community committee met to hear a presentation by staff of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University regarding its MAPPING the Future of Your Community program. Program director...
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS High School girls basketball loses season opener to Iroquois West

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-41 to Iroquois West on Monday in its first game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. Savannah Shumate had a game-high 19 points for the Falcons (0-1) while Anna Warren had five points. Cally Kroon, Mindy...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Cissna Park girls basketball starts season with win over Momence

CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 71-7 over Momence in its first game of the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic on Monday. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park in scoring with 20 points on 10-for-17 shooting, along with three rebounds and one assist. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while recording two assists, two steals and two rebounds.
MOMENCE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Backyard chickens debate not yet over in Paxton

PAXTON — A month after the Paxton City Council took a straw poll showing a lack of support among aldermen to pursue further discussions on a proposal to relax the city’s rules for backyard chickens, one resident who requested the change is not accepting “no” as an answer.
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Santa mailboxes to be at 10 locations in Paxton starting Nov. 28

PAXTON — Starting Monday, Nov. 28, kids can send letters to Santa by bringing them to any one of 10 special Santa mailboxes stationed at locations in Paxton. Those who do so will receive a new winter hat while supplies last. Santa mailboxes will be located at the Paxton...
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS 7th-grade girls basketball wins regular-season finale over Clifton Nash

CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team won 36-5 over Clifton Nash in its regular-season finale on Tuesday. Demi McCullough had nine points for GCMS (19-1) while Jillian Rosendahl had eight points, Zoe Wier had six points, Eidan Huddleston had five points, Brecke Barnard had four points and Rylee Phillips and Hala Dornbusch each had two points.
GIBSON CITY, IL

