Obituary: David Sikes
David F. Sikes, 59, of Rantoul passed away at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton with Pastor Dan DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Sentencing of Roberts man postponed to Dec. 2
URBANA — Sentencing has been delayed for a Roberts man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted kidnapping, admitting that he struck a woman with his vehicle in Gibson City in December 2020 in an attempt to incapacitate her so that he could take her away and sexually assault her.
70 years later, Gibson Area Hospital still here, still growing
GIBSON CITY — When Gibson Area Hospital was built 70 years ago, the original building had 14 rooms — enough to accommodate 28 to 30 in-patients. With gradual expansion — including the recent construction of a medical office building — the hospital on Gibson City’s north side has seen much growth in the seven decades since.
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball stays unbeaten with wins over Iroquois West, Lexington
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 41-18 over Iroquois West on Tuesday. Graydon Leonard had 13 points while Tucker Mueller had seven points and Tristan Wooton had six points. The Falcons (4-0, 2-0 Twin County Conference) won 43-31 over Lexington on Monday, Nov. 14.
Paxton’s goals, needs would be prioritized with MAPPING program
PAXTON — Immediately prior to the Paxton City Council’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, its community committee met to hear a presentation by staff of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University regarding its MAPPING the Future of Your Community program. Program director...
GCMS High School girls basketball loses season opener to Iroquois West
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-41 to Iroquois West on Monday in its first game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. Savannah Shumate had a game-high 19 points for the Falcons (0-1) while Anna Warren had five points. Cally Kroon, Mindy...
Cissna Park girls basketball starts season with win over Momence
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 71-7 over Momence in its first game of the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic on Monday. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park in scoring with 20 points on 10-for-17 shooting, along with three rebounds and one assist. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while recording two assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Backyard chickens debate not yet over in Paxton
PAXTON — A month after the Paxton City Council took a straw poll showing a lack of support among aldermen to pursue further discussions on a proposal to relax the city’s rules for backyard chickens, one resident who requested the change is not accepting “no” as an answer.
Gibson City’s Lighted Christmas Parade returns to its traditional format
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade is back to its traditional format — as a moving parade rather than a static display — and back to its traditional date and location — downtown in November instead of at the North Park in December — for the first time since 2019.
Santa mailboxes to be at 10 locations in Paxton starting Nov. 28
PAXTON — Starting Monday, Nov. 28, kids can send letters to Santa by bringing them to any one of 10 special Santa mailboxes stationed at locations in Paxton. Those who do so will receive a new winter hat while supplies last. Santa mailboxes will be located at the Paxton...
GCMS 7th-grade girls basketball wins regular-season finale over Clifton Nash
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team won 36-5 over Clifton Nash in its regular-season finale on Tuesday. Demi McCullough had nine points for GCMS (19-1) while Jillian Rosendahl had eight points, Zoe Wier had six points, Eidan Huddleston had five points, Brecke Barnard had four points and Rylee Phillips and Hala Dornbusch each had two points.
