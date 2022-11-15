Read full article on original website
Elle
Blake Lively Gave Rare Look at Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Gorgeous Metallic Gown
Blake Lively has spent most of her fourth pregnancy out of the public eye, but the actress got dressed up and showed off her red carpet maternity style to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at last night's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills. Lively leaned into autumnal metallics, wearing a sleeveless, pleated print gown with turquoise earrings. Her signature long blonde hair was styled down in soft waves.
Elle
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are 'Still Friends' After Break Up
After almost two years of dating, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles decided to take a break, but a source told Page Six that there's no “bad blood” between the former couple. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” the source said. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”
Elle
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Are ‘Taking a Break’ After Almost 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance is on pause for now. Multiple sources told People that the couple of almost two years is “taking a break” from dating. Blame it on schedules and distance, one source explained. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is...
Sister, Sister! 30 Best Gifts That Your Sister Will Absolutely Love
There’s no one on Earth who knows your sister (or sisters) better than you do. After all, you know all her embarrassing childhood moments, have overcome countless silly fights together, and probably still share clothes and secrets to this day. Having said that, there’s no amount of closeness that can completely eradicate the sense of dread when it comes time to buy birthday or Christmas presents—even if they are for your sister from the same mister.
Elle
Here's Adele's Set List For Her Las Vegas Residency
Adele‘s Las Vegas residency finally started this week at Caesars Palace and will run through March of 2023. The show faced many delays over COVID-19 issues and creative differences, but Adele's first show apparently went well. “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good...
Elle
Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 3
Though only three of seven episodes of The White Lotus' second season have aired, the third season has reportedly already been greenlit. This season is set in Sicily, after the show followed its first group of guests at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii. Where will this luxurious series be set next?
Elle
How Becky G Got Ready for the Latin Grammys
Becky G brought plenty of sparkle to the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas last night. The singer, nominee, and presenter dressed in a printed and embroidered organza ballgown with a scoop neckline from Zuhair Murad’s Fall-Winter 2021 couture collection. The black frock was covered with brushes of pink, red, green, and blue, with sequins adorning the bustier and spilling onto the rest of the dress. Accessorizing with a pair of black sheer opera gloves, Becky gave off an edgy princess vibe on the red carpet. And, if her dress alone wasn't enough shimmer, she toted a crystal-embellished blue satin clutch by RODO and wore green dangling earrings to top it all off. She beamed while arriving with her man, soccer star Sebastian Lletget.
Elle
Eva Mendes Hints That She and Ryan Gosling Have Been Secretly Married for Years
Eva Mendes isn’t one to talk much about her relationship status with Ryan Gosling, her partner of 11 years, but she did offer a pretty big hint that the two may have gotten secretly married years ago. Mendes was on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show today, where she was asked about her “de Gosling” tattoo she flaunted on her Instagram this week. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, in Hispanic culture, many women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” (“of” in English). Thus, “de Gosling” translates to “of Gosling.”
Elle
Ryan Reynolds on How His and Blake Lively's Daughters Feel About Baby No. 4
These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, a couple who once joked about being “breeders,” are set to welcome their fourth child soon. The two have kept the baby's gender a surprise on purpose, but Reynolds did share how their three daughters feel about welcoming another sister or their first brother into the mix during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Elle
Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield Reportedly Spark Dating Rumors After GQ Party
Rumors are swirling that Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor is reportedly dating Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield after they connected at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards in London last week. They were supposedly seen together at the after-party at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. 27-year-old Dynevor was last romantically linked...
Elle
Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence on How Ticketmaster Handled the Eras Tour: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Swifties went through it this week trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour during its presale for “verified fans.” They struggled with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster site, its long queues, and site bugs. And Ticketmaster gave them more reason to be outraged when it announced yesterday that it was canceling the general public sale of tickets, set to begin today, due to “overwhelming demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Elle
Celebrate the Season ‘20s Style
Paris in the 1920s was a continual celebration of of creativity, of artistry, culture, and joie de vivre all set to the rhythm of jazz. As effervescent as champagne and as exuberant as a weekend-long fete, the sophisticated decade sparkles with sartorial influence. Once revolutionary and now iconic, the fashion trends of les années folles are synonymous with an alluring, feisty, and refined femininity that shows off bare legs and arms and plunging backlines.
Elle
How and When to Tune In to Fleishman Is In Trouble
The pre-pandemic New York of 2016 is back in our lives again, at least in Fleishman Is In Trouble, the new FX series based on celebrated journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name. In the wry drama, Jesse Eisenberg stars as Toby Fleishman, a recent divorcee hooked on hook-up apps whose ex-wife, the calculated publicist Rachel (Claire Danes), goes radio-silent without warning. She drops the kids off at Toby’s apartment and leaves for a retreat, only for days to pass without a second word from her. Lizzy Caplan stars as narrator Libby Epstein, a college friend of Toby’s who captures the ecstasy and agony of Toby’s newly realized freedom—in a voice not altogether different from Brodesser-Akner’s own. Read the book first if you can; tune in once the existential dread takes hold.
Elle
Andrew Morton on His New Book, The Queen, and The Crown Season 5
Andrew Morton regrets little about his bestselling 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: not the surreptitious manner in which its interviews were conducted; not the warfare it catalyzed between the Prince and Princess of Wales; nor the way it was portrayed in 2022, on the fifth and penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s drama The Crown. He has only two wistful observations: That so many refused to believe his work was authentic when first published, and that he never got to meet with Princess Diana before her death, to express his gratefulness for their work together.
Elle
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Talks to Build A 'Virtual World' With Avatars Of Themselves
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of projects coming up, including but not limited to Harry's memoir Spare, their joint Netflix docuseries, and, apparently... A virtual universe where they can connect with fans. Yes, really. The Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'in talks'...
Elle
Keeping Up With The Addams Family: Gothcore Is Making A Glamorous Return
As soon as Rihanna broke the internet by arriving (fashionably late) to the Dior AW22 show earlier this year, fully pregnant and dressed in a black lingerie dress, the return of the goth glam trend was inevitable – and it's been all over the red carpet and street style set ever since.
Elle
ELLE Escapes: Nice
When you think of the French Riviera, you might assume that summer is the best time to visit. But Nice has actually been a popular winter travel destination since the 18th century, when aristocrats, largely from England, began spending summers there. With mild temperatures year-round (a local told me you...
