The pre-pandemic New York of 2016 is back in our lives again, at least in Fleishman Is In Trouble, the new FX series based on celebrated journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name. In the wry drama, Jesse Eisenberg stars as Toby Fleishman, a recent divorcee hooked on hook-up apps whose ex-wife, the calculated publicist Rachel (Claire Danes), goes radio-silent without warning. She drops the kids off at Toby’s apartment and leaves for a retreat, only for days to pass without a second word from her. Lizzy Caplan stars as narrator Libby Epstein, a college friend of Toby’s who captures the ecstasy and agony of Toby’s newly realized freedom—in a voice not altogether different from Brodesser-Akner’s own. Read the book first if you can; tune in once the existential dread takes hold.

