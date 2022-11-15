Read full article on original website
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
LA Knight Mysteriously Attacked During WWE SmackDown This Week
LA Knight sent Bray Wyatt into a fit of rage with two slaps to the face during WWE SmackDown tonight. Knight ended up getting far worse than he could’ve possibly imagined. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Wyatt apologized to Knight for attacking him last week. Knight responded by hitting Wyatt to the face twice.
Ric Flair & Mike Tyson Smoke It Up In Las Vegas
Ric Flair remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has friends all over the world who also happen to be influential in their respective fields. This includes Mike Tyson, with whom Flair is currently in a partnership, in the cannabis industry. In fact, Flair and Tyson recently smoked it up in Las Vegas.
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
WWE Planning To Continue Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
WWE is no stranger to incorporating real-life romances into their storylines. There are many examples of WWE couples who are together in real-life, but the biggest example is the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Triple H who is famously married to Stephanie McMahon. It will be exciting to know that WWE is looking to introduce a new storyline between another real-life couple.
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown This Week
Bray Wyatt regained his spot as one of WWE’s top merch movers following his return to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event. The former WWE Universal Champion finally teased his first feud since 2021 and that took the wrestling world by surprise. Bray Wyatt confronted LA...
Saraya Reveals When She Started Taking Bumps Again
Saraya was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to recurring injuries. The former WWE star finally got the opportunity to make a wrestling comeback at AEW Full Gear last night. Saraya took on Dr. Britt in her return match after five years at the pay-per-view event. The two put...
Fans Worried About Jon Moxley’s Behavior During Promo Before AEW Full Gear
Jon Moxley was set to compete in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament in October 2021, but plans changed as he took a hiatus after entering into rehab following a battle with alcoholism. He came back and has had a stellar run so far. Now fans are worried about Jon Moxley’s behavior after his most recent promo on AEW Dynamite.
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
Nikkita Lyons Claims She Has Been ‘Grinding’ Since She Was 4-Years-Old
Nikkita Lyons has already become one of the highlights of NXT 2.0’s women’s division. In fact, she has already been engaged in a good few feuds since her debut and her current one is with her former partner Zoey Stark. She went after Zoey Stark in a recent Twitter war, reminding Stark exactly how long she’s been grinding.
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
Tony Khan Says CM Punk Never Asked Him To Move Colt Cabana To ROH
CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He eviscerated Colt Cabana and questioned his manhood, as Punk was clearly very bitter about Cabana. Fans wondered if Punk ever wanted Cabana moved to ROH and Khan finally addressed it.
Jade Cargill Explains Why She Picked AEW Over WWE
Ever since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has truly established herself as one of the dominant stars in the AEW roster. AEW was the start of Jade Cargill’s wrestling career. Before being signed on to AEW, Jade actually had the choice between AEW and WWE. She recently explained why AEW won her over.
WWE Finally Books Survivor Series WarGames Main Event
WWE is just two weeks away from bringing Survivor Series WarGames to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The company finally booked the main event of the November 26th premium live event during SmackDown tonight. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a huge confrontation between The Bloodline and the team...
Sasha Banks Shows Off New Tattoo During WWE Hiatus
Sasha Banks is currently out of action from the WWE. She and her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of the company due to creative differences with the then Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. Now, it looks like Banks is getting a little ink during her sabbatical. Sasha has since...
