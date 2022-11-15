Read full article on original website
seafoodsource.com
Inflation harming US seafood sales, but sales decline improves
Inflation continues to depress U.S. seafood sales, but the sales drop in October was less than in previous months. Shelf-stable seafood prices soared 12.5 percent, while frozen seafood prices spiked 10.2 percent, and fresh seafood prices rose 4.2 percent. Fresh shellfish prices declined by 2.7 percent, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics.
seafoodsource.com
Ricardo García details Camanchaca's challenges, market conditions, production
Santiago, Chile-based Salmones Camanchaca CEO Ricardo García recently presented at the International Fishmeal and Fish Oil (IFFO) conference in Lima, Peru, where he extolled salmon farming’s efficiencies to meet protein needs in a world whose population is growing but whose resources are limited. However, the salmon farming industry in Chile has increasingly been questioned over matters such as sustainability and environmental stewardship. SeafoodSource spoke with García on the sidelines of the conference to know more about the issues the company is facing in its home market.
seafoodsource.com
Lim Shrimp sea cucumber farm in China hits further delays
A large sea cucumber farm project in northern China has been further delayed due to complications resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm, being built in the Yingkou Free Trade Industrial Zone, is being built at an estimated cost of USD 25 million (EUR 22.6 million) by Singapore-based Lim Shrimp Organization.
seafoodsource.com
UK economy enters recession, hospitality sector calls for greater intervention
Trade groups have welcomed a relief scheme targeted at the U.K. foodservice sector announced by U.K. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on 17 November, but said they remain concerned about the country's economic situation. Due to a revaluation process, U.K. hospitality businesses were facing a tax increase of GBP 900 million (USD...
seafoodsource.com
Norebo buying shipyard in response to vessel-production issues
Murmansk, Russia-based Norebo is closing a deal to acquire shipbuilding holding company Pella amid problems Russian shipyards are having with building new fishing vessels. Saint Petersburg, Russia-based Pella is a group of shipbuilding companies with two main production sites in the Leningrad Oblast region. The company is owned by Herbert Tsaturov, who holds 72 percent of Pella’s shares. The company builds a variety of ships, including fishing boats, icebreakers, and military vessels. In recent years, the shipyard has struggled financially due to difficulties it has had with state contracts.
seafoodsource.com
Chinese trout firm Tianyun buys 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark
Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co. has purchased and imported over 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark for its operations in far western China. The aquaculture and processing firm, based in Yili, China, near the border with Kazakhstan, made the announcement in a statement to Chinese media, but didn’t name the Danish firm supplying the seedlings. The company’s CEO, Zhang Yu Ru, told SeafoodSource in January 2021 the firm aimed to export rainbow trout to Kazakhstan and other central Asian states, as well as to Eastern Europe.
seafoodsource.com
USDA making large purchases of pollock, catfish
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking seafood suppliers to bid on 543,000 pounds of pollock and 154,000 pounds of domestic catfish. The seafood will be used for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal Food and Nutrition Assistance Programs. The bids to supply catfish are due by 25 November, while the bids on pollock are due by 1 December.
seafoodsource.com
China's seafood exports plateau, imports surge 21 percent
China’s seafood trade has expanded through Q3 2022, according to the latest data from Chinese customs authorities. Chinese seafood exporters have been battered in recent months by weakness in demand from key Western markets, which are struggling with inflation. China’s overall exports to the U.S. fell 13 percent in October, the third consecutive month of declines, while its overall exports to the European Union dropped 9 percent compared year-over-year. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic bloc was China’s top trading partner in the first 10 months of the year.
