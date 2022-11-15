Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT's DeAndre Yedlin Shows Ally Support for LGBTQ+ Community
As unfortunate as it is, homophobia and discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community is still running rampant in sports. Just ask Collin Martin, a midfielder for the San Diego Loyal of the USL Championship. During a game against the Phoenix Rising on Sept. 30, 2020, Martin, who had possession of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Study Shows Soccer Still Remains a Sport of the Future in US
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. People have always said soccer would be the sport of the future, but it seems as if we are still waiting for that day to come. At the moment, the ‘Big Four’ – NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – still stand as the most popular in the United States.
Comments / 0