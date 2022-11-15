Read full article on original website
Ricardo García details Camanchaca's challenges, market conditions, production
Santiago, Chile-based Salmones Camanchaca CEO Ricardo García recently presented at the International Fishmeal and Fish Oil (IFFO) conference in Lima, Peru, where he extolled salmon farming’s efficiencies to meet protein needs in a world whose population is growing but whose resources are limited. However, the salmon farming industry in Chile has increasingly been questioned over matters such as sustainability and environmental stewardship. SeafoodSource spoke with García on the sidelines of the conference to know more about the issues the company is facing in its home market.
Judge grants US lobster fishery two-year reprieve from right whale-related restrictions
The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service has gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.
Lim Shrimp sea cucumber farm in China hits further delays
A large sea cucumber farm project in northern China has been further delayed due to complications resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm, being built in the Yingkou Free Trade Industrial Zone, is being built at an estimated cost of USD 25 million (EUR 22.6 million) by Singapore-based Lim Shrimp Organization.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will fly to Manila Sunday night to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the next day for talks aimed at reinforcing Washington’s oldest treaty alliance in Asia and strengthening economic ties, a senior U.S. administration official said in an online briefing ahead of the visit. On Tuesday she’ll fly to Palawan province, which lies along the South China Sea, to meet local fishermen, villagers, officials and the coast guard. She is the highest-ranking U.S. leader so far to visit the frontier island at the forefront of the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. The Philippine coast guard is expected to welcome Harris onboard one of its biggest patrol ships, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, in Palawan, where she would deliver a speech before coast guard, police, military and government officials, according to coast guard spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo.
Fuzhou Hong Dong eyes expansion in Indonesia, Oman
The owner of a Chinese distant-water fishing company with operations in Mauritania has said he plans have his company expand into Indonesia and Oman. During a press conference called to coincide with the recent congress of the Communist Party of China, Fuzhou Hong Dong Fishery Chairman Lan Pingyong told reporters he was following the lead set by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a foreign policy and developmental blueprint announced by Xi Jinping when he first took power in 2012.
Norebo buying shipyard in response to vessel-production issues
Murmansk, Russia-based Norebo is closing a deal to acquire shipbuilding holding company Pella amid problems Russian shipyards are having with building new fishing vessels. Saint Petersburg, Russia-based Pella is a group of shipbuilding companies with two main production sites in the Leningrad Oblast region. The company is owned by Herbert Tsaturov, who holds 72 percent of Pella’s shares. The company builds a variety of ships, including fishing boats, icebreakers, and military vessels. In recent years, the shipyard has struggled financially due to difficulties it has had with state contracts.
Japan’s Fisheries Agency launches “Fish Day” to promote seafood
Japan’s Fisheries Agency has established "Sakana Day," stretching from the third to the seventh day of every month, in an effort to promote seafood consumption. The campaign kicked off in November with various sales at hundreds of participating retailers. In a press release, the Fisheries Agency said the campaign is meant to increase consumption of marine products amid a long-term downward consumption trend in Japan.
Inflation harming US seafood sales, but sales decline improves
Inflation continues to depress U.S. seafood sales, but the sales drop in October was less than in previous months. Shelf-stable seafood prices soared 12.5 percent, while frozen seafood prices spiked 10.2 percent, and fresh seafood prices rose 4.2 percent. Fresh shellfish prices declined by 2.7 percent, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics.
Chinese trout firm Tianyun buys 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark
Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co. has purchased and imported over 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark for its operations in far western China. The aquaculture and processing firm, based in Yili, China, near the border with Kazakhstan, made the announcement in a statement to Chinese media, but didn’t name the Danish firm supplying the seedlings. The company’s CEO, Zhang Yu Ru, told SeafoodSource in January 2021 the firm aimed to export rainbow trout to Kazakhstan and other central Asian states, as well as to Eastern Europe.
China's seafood exports plateau, imports surge 21 percent
China’s seafood trade has expanded through Q3 2022, according to the latest data from Chinese customs authorities. Chinese seafood exporters have been battered in recent months by weakness in demand from key Western markets, which are struggling with inflation. China’s overall exports to the U.S. fell 13 percent in October, the third consecutive month of declines, while its overall exports to the European Union dropped 9 percent compared year-over-year. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic bloc was China’s top trading partner in the first 10 months of the year.
Difficult future ahead for Alaska’s crab industry
A group of U.S. senators is asking the U.S. Commerce Department to rush an emergency declaration for several Alaskan crab fisheries that had their entire upcoming seasons canceled. Alaska’s two U.S. senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Washington’s two senators, Patty Murry and Maria Cantell, sent a letter to...
