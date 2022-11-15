Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic intrudes before warming ahead of Thanksgiving
Chilly temperatures that feel more like wintertime have persisted this week throughout the region. It has been a beautiful day as long as you bundle up while outdoors. The next cold front is marching our way. This will spark a few flurries and light snow showers in the northwest first...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Locked into a winter feel for now, eyeing next warmup
Temperatures were able to make it to the lower 40s for many of us on Tuesday afternoon, which helped melt minor snowfall around the region. Those of you to the southwest that received 3″-5″ still have some snow in place. Lows tonight remain downright cold in the teens...
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
kfdi.com
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow likely Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
kfdi.com
Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane
Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.
KWCH.com
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
kfdi.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Wichita Tuesday Evening
A man died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in South Wichita. Police responded to the area of Seneca and Haskell (just north of Pawnee and Seneca) around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There they learned a man was crossing the street when he was hit. The man, said...
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
wichitabyeb.com
Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot looks to be opening in Wichita
I haven’t been able to confirm it with anybody in Wichita, but according to their corporate website, KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is looking to make its mark in Wichita. KPot, an all-you-can-eat restaurant chain, has listed that they plan to open at 7700 E. Kellogg Dr. which is the address for Towne East Square. No word on where this could be within the mall and could be a part of the upcoming Towne East renovation.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
KAKE TV
City of Marion prepares for blackout due to substation maintenance even as work is postponed
Electricity is one of, if not the most important resource to our daily life. It powers lights, cars, phones, computers and pretty much everything else we use day-to-day. So, what happens when you don’t have it?. That's a question that the city of Marion will have to briefly answer...
