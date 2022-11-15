ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area

A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow likely Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane

Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Wichita Tuesday Evening

A man died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in South Wichita. Police responded to the area of Seneca and Haskell (just north of Pawnee and Seneca) around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There they learned a man was crossing the street when he was hit. The man, said...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
UDALL, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot looks to be opening in Wichita

I haven’t been able to confirm it with anybody in Wichita, but according to their corporate website, KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is looking to make its mark in Wichita. KPot, an all-you-can-eat restaurant chain, has listed that they plan to open at 7700 E. Kellogg Dr. which is the address for Towne East Square. No word on where this could be within the mall and could be a part of the upcoming Towne East renovation.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy