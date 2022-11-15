WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.

