Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
Ricardo García details Camanchaca's challenges, market conditions, production
Santiago, Chile-based Salmones Camanchaca CEO Ricardo García recently presented at the International Fishmeal and Fish Oil (IFFO) conference in Lima, Peru, where he extolled salmon farming’s efficiencies to meet protein needs in a world whose population is growing but whose resources are limited. However, the salmon farming industry in Chile has increasingly been questioned over matters such as sustainability and environmental stewardship. SeafoodSource spoke with García on the sidelines of the conference to know more about the issues the company is facing in its home market.
yankodesign.com
Alien-like underwater agricultural farms bring self-sustaining greenhouses to coastal communities
Greenhouses are among the prettiest things you can see (well, if they’re done right). But there are places that having such places can be a challenge if water supply or weather is an issue. There are researchers trying to find solutions for these kinds of problems and so we’re seeing innovations when it comes to greenhouses and plant care. Those who live in coastal communities but are experiencing arid weather will definitely benefit from this latest agricultural farm innovation.
seafoodsource.com
USDA making large purchases of pollock, catfish
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking seafood suppliers to bid on 543,000 pounds of pollock and 154,000 pounds of domestic catfish. The seafood will be used for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal Food and Nutrition Assistance Programs. The bids to supply catfish are due by 25 November, while the bids on pollock are due by 1 December.
seafoodsource.com
Inflation harming US seafood sales, but sales decline improves
Inflation continues to depress U.S. seafood sales, but the sales drop in October was less than in previous months. Shelf-stable seafood prices soared 12.5 percent, while frozen seafood prices spiked 10.2 percent, and fresh seafood prices rose 4.2 percent. Fresh shellfish prices declined by 2.7 percent, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics.
seafoodsource.com
Norebo buying shipyard in response to vessel-production issues
Murmansk, Russia-based Norebo is closing a deal to acquire shipbuilding holding company Pella amid problems Russian shipyards are having with building new fishing vessels. Saint Petersburg, Russia-based Pella is a group of shipbuilding companies with two main production sites in the Leningrad Oblast region. The company is owned by Herbert Tsaturov, who holds 72 percent of Pella’s shares. The company builds a variety of ships, including fishing boats, icebreakers, and military vessels. In recent years, the shipyard has struggled financially due to difficulties it has had with state contracts.
seafoodsource.com
Chinese trout firm Tianyun buys 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark
Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co. has purchased and imported over 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark for its operations in far western China. The aquaculture and processing firm, based in Yili, China, near the border with Kazakhstan, made the announcement in a statement to Chinese media, but didn’t name the Danish firm supplying the seedlings. The company’s CEO, Zhang Yu Ru, told SeafoodSource in January 2021 the firm aimed to export rainbow trout to Kazakhstan and other central Asian states, as well as to Eastern Europe.
seafoodsource.com
Seafood moves into Web3 world with lobster NFTs
Growing demand for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has found its way to the seafood industry just in time for the holidays. NFT platform OneOf has partnered with Portland, Maine, U.S.A.-based lobster delivery service Get Maine Lobster. Together, the two have created a NFT membership club offering perks of home delivery and discounts on Maine seafood.
seafoodsource.com
Ocean Harvest Technology trialing seaweed to fight shrimp white spot syndrome
From a tentative start a decade ago, Ocean Harvest Technology has grown into the largest global producer of animal feed ingredients made from seaweed blends. Ocean Harvest Technology’s OceanFeed blends of brown, green, and red seaweed are in high demand across the aquaculture, bovine, equine, swine, poultry, and pet sectors all over the world, and particularly in Europe and the Americas, according to Ocean Harvest CEO Mark Williams.
vinlove.net
Planting a plant that neutralizes the soil “dogs eat rocks, chickens eat gravel”, the results are like… winning the lottery
From the barren land, farmers in Nho Quan, and Ninh Binh grow Custard apple green areas of land “dogs eat rocks, chickens eat gravel”. The harvest, the price, the profit of hundreds of millions of dong per crop, the people are as happy as winning the lottery. Phu...
theodysseyonline.com
Stop The Slaughter: The Annual Dolphin Hunt
National Geographic published an article called "Japan's Controversial Annual Dolphin Hunt Begins," and I immediately felt the need to write about it. I first heard about annual Japanese dolphin hunts after watching the 2009 Academy-winning documentary film "The Cove" which exposes the industry's brutal practices. Since then, Netflix has also released a documentary called "Seaspiracy." You can view the trailer here, although I do warn that it is hard to watch.
Comments / 0