ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis to stick with Davis-Lomax backcourt

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrXNR_0jBVtjVw00

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

While the combination looked rough in Memphis’ first exhibition game, the pairing of Kendric Davis and Alex Lomax was effective in the Tigers’ season-opening win over Vanderbilt.

Davis and Lomax — both 6-foot point guards — combined for 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against the Commodores.

When Davis was heavily pressured, Lomax took control of the offense, allowing Davis to move away from the ball and stretch the defense. And when Davis took shots, Lomax was freed up to crash the glass while Davis dropped back near half court to get set defensively.

Davis finished with 16 points and six assists, and Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Coach Penny Hardaway felt the tandem looked good enough for him to “absolutely” try it again moving forward.

“(Davis) controlled the game, and A-Lo controlled the game,” Hardaway said after the Tigers’ 76-67 victory. “But both those guys together? It’s trouble, because they’re both really good point guards.”

Even with the pair’s lack of size and Lomax’s inability to hit 3s, Davis believes a two point guard lineup featuring him and Lomax will be one that’s formidable against other opponents too.

“I tell him he doesn’t have to be able to shoot it, because I can,” Davis told reporters Thursday. “I can score on all three levels. ‘Just play your game, and I’ll find me. I’m not worried.’”

Those within Memphis’ program feel Lomax’s defensive ability is too great to not play him extended minutes. And it goes without saying that the Tigers’ offense is much more potent with Davis on the floor.

So one can expect the two to coexist in the backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Both players have been invested in making the partnership work from the time Lomax announced he’d return to the program for a fifth season. And Lomax, to his credit, has shown a willingness to adapt his role to make room for Davis.

“Me and Kendric, our relationship is very close,” Lomax said after the win over the Commodores. “We talk a lot. He talks to me a lot about his sweet spots; I talk to him a lot about mine. And then, we just go out there and give it our all.

“The IQs are very high between the both of us. So, we’re just playing basketball.”

The duo will be tested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in St. Louis against a Saint Louis Billikens team that has a trio of talented guards. Yuri Collins, a 6-foot point guard who’s among college basketball’s best passers, is surrounded by 6-6 Javonte Perkins and 6-5 Gibson Jimerson.

Davis has never doubted his own ability to impact games.

So as long as Lomax continues to do what he’s capable of, Davis is confident the Tigers can hang with any backcourt in the country.

“Just him bringing that defensive toughness is (valuable),” Davis said. “Ten rebounds, that showed toughness there. Everybody knows the grit he brings defensively. That’s what we need from him.

“The rest will take care of itself.”

More from your Insider:

What to look for in Memphis’ road game against Saint Louis

A win against the Billikens would almost certainly bolster the the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament resume. Here are five things to to follow Tuesday.

East High alum still striving to reach potential at Memphis

Finally close to being fully healthy, Tigers big man Malcolm Dandridge opens 2022-23 season on a high note.

Memphis lands commitment from 2023 4-star guard Ty-Laur Johnson

The Newark, New Jersey, product out of New York City’s Our Savior Lutheran School (OSLS) chose Memphis over offers from N.C. State, Seton Hall, Ole Miss and others.

Memphis’ Kendric Davis says he’s the best point guard in the country

Davis, one of 50 players named to the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year award earlier this week, is coming off a 16-point performance in the Tigers’ season-opening 76-67 road win over Vanderbilt.

Memphis transfer Damaria Franklin’s family, close friends to protest at UIC basketball game

Johnnie Franklin is confident his son Damaria Franklin will be eligible for Memphis by the Nov. 20 home opener. But he wants to make his voice heard in the meantime.

Love It, Like It or Hate It: Reviewing Memphis’ season-opening win over Vanderbilt

“For those guys to come into this environment,” Tigers head basketball coach Penny Hardaway said, “and come in here and fight, man, that’s Big Memphis all the way right there. That’s love. That’s representing the city at the highest level.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News

The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
MEMPHIS, TN
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

Pelicans get hot, dismiss Grizzlies in fourth quarter

The Grizzlies fell to the Pelicans on Tuesday night despite Ja Morant’s 36 points.  Related stories: Box score: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102 Jaren Jackson Jr.: Goal is to be instant boost for Grizzlies on defense Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
WGNO

No Zion, no problem: Pelicans dump Memphis

NEW ORLEANS — — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant‘s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy