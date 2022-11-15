Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis to stick with Davis-Lomax backcourt

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

While the combination looked rough in Memphis’ first exhibition game, the pairing of Kendric Davis and Alex Lomax was effective in the Tigers’ season-opening win over Vanderbilt.

Davis and Lomax — both 6-foot point guards — combined for 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against the Commodores.

When Davis was heavily pressured, Lomax took control of the offense, allowing Davis to move away from the ball and stretch the defense. And when Davis took shots, Lomax was freed up to crash the glass while Davis dropped back near half court to get set defensively.

Davis finished with 16 points and six assists, and Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Coach Penny Hardaway felt the tandem looked good enough for him to “absolutely” try it again moving forward.

“(Davis) controlled the game, and A-Lo controlled the game,” Hardaway said after the Tigers’ 76-67 victory. “But both those guys together? It’s trouble, because they’re both really good point guards.”

Even with the pair’s lack of size and Lomax’s inability to hit 3s, Davis believes a two point guard lineup featuring him and Lomax will be one that’s formidable against other opponents too.

“I tell him he doesn’t have to be able to shoot it, because I can,” Davis told reporters Thursday. “I can score on all three levels. ‘Just play your game, and I’ll find me. I’m not worried.’”

Those within Memphis’ program feel Lomax’s defensive ability is too great to not play him extended minutes. And it goes without saying that the Tigers’ offense is much more potent with Davis on the floor.

So one can expect the two to coexist in the backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Both players have been invested in making the partnership work from the time Lomax announced he’d return to the program for a fifth season. And Lomax, to his credit, has shown a willingness to adapt his role to make room for Davis.

“Me and Kendric, our relationship is very close,” Lomax said after the win over the Commodores. “We talk a lot. He talks to me a lot about his sweet spots; I talk to him a lot about mine. And then, we just go out there and give it our all.

“The IQs are very high between the both of us. So, we’re just playing basketball.”

The duo will be tested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in St. Louis against a Saint Louis Billikens team that has a trio of talented guards. Yuri Collins, a 6-foot point guard who’s among college basketball’s best passers, is surrounded by 6-6 Javonte Perkins and 6-5 Gibson Jimerson.

Davis has never doubted his own ability to impact games.

So as long as Lomax continues to do what he’s capable of, Davis is confident the Tigers can hang with any backcourt in the country.

“Just him bringing that defensive toughness is (valuable),” Davis said. “Ten rebounds, that showed toughness there. Everybody knows the grit he brings defensively. That’s what we need from him.

“The rest will take care of itself.”

