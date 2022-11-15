Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
Ricardo García details Camanchaca's challenges, market conditions, production
Santiago, Chile-based Salmones Camanchaca CEO Ricardo García recently presented at the International Fishmeal and Fish Oil (IFFO) conference in Lima, Peru, where he extolled salmon farming’s efficiencies to meet protein needs in a world whose population is growing but whose resources are limited. However, the salmon farming industry in Chile has increasingly been questioned over matters such as sustainability and environmental stewardship. SeafoodSource spoke with García on the sidelines of the conference to know more about the issues the company is facing in its home market.
seafoodsource.com
Lim Shrimp sea cucumber farm in China hits further delays
A large sea cucumber farm project in northern China has been further delayed due to complications resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm, being built in the Yingkou Free Trade Industrial Zone, is being built at an estimated cost of USD 25 million (EUR 22.6 million) by Singapore-based Lim Shrimp Organization.
seafoodsource.com
Norebo buying shipyard in response to vessel-production issues
Murmansk, Russia-based Norebo is closing a deal to acquire shipbuilding holding company Pella amid problems Russian shipyards are having with building new fishing vessels. Saint Petersburg, Russia-based Pella is a group of shipbuilding companies with two main production sites in the Leningrad Oblast region. The company is owned by Herbert Tsaturov, who holds 72 percent of Pella’s shares. The company builds a variety of ships, including fishing boats, icebreakers, and military vessels. In recent years, the shipyard has struggled financially due to difficulties it has had with state contracts.
seafoodsource.com
Japan’s Fisheries Agency launches “Fish Day” to promote seafood
Japan’s Fisheries Agency has established "Sakana Day," stretching from the third to the seventh day of every month, in an effort to promote seafood consumption. The campaign kicked off in November with various sales at hundreds of participating retailers. In a press release, the Fisheries Agency said the campaign is meant to increase consumption of marine products amid a long-term downward consumption trend in Japan.
seafoodsource.com
Chinese trout firm Tianyun buys 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark
Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co. has purchased and imported over 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark for its operations in far western China. The aquaculture and processing firm, based in Yili, China, near the border with Kazakhstan, made the announcement in a statement to Chinese media, but didn’t name the Danish firm supplying the seedlings. The company’s CEO, Zhang Yu Ru, told SeafoodSource in January 2021 the firm aimed to export rainbow trout to Kazakhstan and other central Asian states, as well as to Eastern Europe.
Comments / 1