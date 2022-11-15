Read full article on original website
Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation
Watch the CBS Reports documentary “Guns in the Classroom” in the video player above. Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of those states.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Coroner says University of Idaho students were murdered with large knife
More than four days since the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students at a home near campus, the city of Moscow remains in shock, as little information has been released. No arrests have been made yet. The Latah County coroner reported Thursday that the four victims — 21-year-old...
Police have no suspects in deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Police in Moscow, Idaho, said that they have still not identified any suspects or persons of interest in the weekend slayings of four college students killed in an off-campus home. The four students — identified as Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — were found dead in...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student loan relief plan
The Justice Department indicated Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a Biden administration plan that would provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans. This comes after the plan has been blocked by two separate federal court rulings. On Monday, the 8th Circuit Court of...
