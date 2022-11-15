Read full article on original website
Senate investigation confirms female ICE detainees endured ‘excessive’ gynecological proceduresLive Action NewsOcilla, GA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersDouglas, GA
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara GrinsteadTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Ocilla, GA
Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Federal judge declines to order dental work, undergarments for female detainee
A federal judge has declined to order the provision of female undergarments and dental care to a detainee in Washington County, believing he was unable to do so as part of a criminal case. Carissa Ann Casner has been in jail for one year, largely in Washington County. She only...
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner
U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
Judge blasts treatment of mentally ill at Louisiana prison
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana prison’s treatment of its mentally ill prisoners — including inadequate care, incomplete medical records and prolonged stints in solitary confinement — violates federal law and the Constitution, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote’s 165-page ruling states that officials at the David Wade Correctional Center have used solitary […]
Federal Prison Nurse In Florida Charged With Smuggling Drug-Laced Papers To Inmates
A federal prison nurse in Florida has been charged with smuggling drugs into prison on drug-laced papers and passing them onto inmates. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday to face charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling
Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’
Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’ incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates. The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP...
Sheriff found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio
A federal judge has found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt.
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. “Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision. Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed. While Nye County commission members have shown support for scrapping voting machines completely, machine tabulators are the primary counting method for this election, and Nye has already reported the results of nearly 21,000 ballots cast.
Federal appeals court releases True the Vote leaders from jail
After spending nearly a week in jail, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips — leaders of Texas-based right-wing voting activist group True the Vote — have been released. They’d been held for contempt of court since Halloween, having repeatedly refused to release the name of a man they called a “confidential FBI informant” who is a person of interest in a defamation and hacking case against them.
Death row inmate Richard Glossip granted another temporary reprieve after hidden evidence revealed
Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to Richard Glossip on Thursday, a man who has been on death row since he was convicted of hiring a man to murder his boss in 1997.Mr Glossip’s execution was supposed to take place in the coming weeks, but Mr Stitt’s reprieve will allow an appeals court more time to consider his case. It has been pushed back to February of next year, according to the Associated Press.Mr Glossip was convicted 25 years ago of hiring a motel maintenance man named Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van...
