Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
In Another Blow to Trump, Lisa Murkowski Looks Set for Victory in Alaska
Trump's midterm loses continued piling up after Senator Lisa Murkowski took a lead against his preferred candidate Kelly Tshibaka Friday night.
Ukraine softens stance on deadly Poland missile explosion
An investigation into the missile blast that left two civilians dead inside Poland this week, highlighting the risks of Russia’s war right on the eastern edge of NATO territory, continued on Thursday. NATO, the U.S. and Poland have all said the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to intercept one of the dozens of weapons that Russia launched at Ukraine on Tuesday.
“Hundreds of workers” died to build Qatar World Cup, rights group says
It may only be about the size of Connecticut, but huge oil reserves have made the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar one of the wealthiest in the world. The riches enabled the tiny nation to pour more than $200 billion into eight state-of-the-art, air-conditioned soccer stadiums and accompanying infrastructure to host more than a million spectators for soccer’s 2022 World Cup.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
2014 SCOTUS Ruling Was Leaked to Advocates in Advance, Former Anti-Abortion Leader Claims
Months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision leaked and sparked an uproar, a former anti-abortion leader says he was told the outcome of a 2014 case regarding contraception rights weeks before it was announced. Rev. Rob Schenck wrote in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that he learned of the ruling in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby case, a landmark case for conservatives and the Christian right, well in advance, The New York Times reports. Schneck, who used to lead an evangelical nonprofit in Washington, sent his letter to Roberts two months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked, believing the Burwell leak was relevant to the current issue. Both the 2014 case and Dobbs had majority opinions written by Justice Samuel Alito. Schenck’s revelation comes as trust for the Supreme Court has plummeted nationwide amid the court’s lurch to the right and the leak of the pivotal Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, removing federal abortion protections. Roberts called for an investigation into the Dobbs leak by the court’s grand marshal.Read it at New York Times
