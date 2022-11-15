Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Study Shows Soccer Still Remains a Sport of the Future in US
People have always said soccer would be the sport of the future, but it seems as if we are still waiting for that day to come. At the moment, the ‘Big Four’ – NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – still stand as the most popular in the United States.
NBC Miami
Mexico Loses to Sweden 2-1 in Final Friendly Before 2022 World Cup
Well, that’s not how Mexico would’ve wanted to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just days before the Mexico men’s national team begins Group C play in Qatar against Poland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, it lost to Sweden 2-1 in an international friendly on Wednesday. Played at...
Comments / 0