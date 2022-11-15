Read full article on original website
Deferred annuity gift honors life, accomplishments of loyal Northwest alumna
The former husband of a loyal Northwest Missouri State University alumna has named the Northwest Foundation as the sole beneficiary of his annuity in honor of his late wife. When Mary Asbell Mackenzie died in 2019, she left the annuity to her husband of 29 years, Allan S. Mackenzie II. Through his deferred gift of the annuity – which Mary’s father, Eldon H. “Bud” Asbell, set up for her while she attended Northwest – the funds will benefit the Edna Mary Asbell Music Endowment that Mary established to honor her mother, 1936 Northwest graduate Edna Mary Monk Asbell, and her career as an English and music teacher.
Wind Symphony to perform with Park Hill South High School Symphonic Band
The Northwest Missouri State University Wind Symphony will present a concert Thursday, Dec. 1, with Park Hill South High School’s Symphonic Band. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. It is free and open to the public.
Northwest hosting winter art sale, Empty Cups to benefit community Dec. 1-3
Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its annual winter art show and sale, in concurrence with its Empty Cups fundraiser. The art sale, which features a variety of art created by students, is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Patrons will find a variety of pottery, cups, bowls and lidded jars, originally designed T-shirts, jewelry, small edition prints and other handmade items.
