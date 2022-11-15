The former husband of a loyal Northwest Missouri State University alumna has named the Northwest Foundation as the sole beneficiary of his annuity in honor of his late wife. When Mary Asbell Mackenzie died in 2019, she left the annuity to her husband of 29 years, Allan S. Mackenzie II. Through his deferred gift of the annuity – which Mary’s father, Eldon H. “Bud” Asbell, set up for her while she attended Northwest – the funds will benefit the Edna Mary Asbell Music Endowment that Mary established to honor her mother, 1936 Northwest graduate Edna Mary Monk Asbell, and her career as an English and music teacher.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO