The Drew Theological School alum is the first Latinx bishop in the jurisdiction. November 2022 – Drew Theological School Master of Divinity alum Héctor A. Burgos-Núñez T’10 made history this week when he was elected as the first Latinx bishop of the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Northeastern Jurisdictional Conference.

