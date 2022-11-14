Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Texas mom who lost daughter to flu urges people to get vaccinated
AUSTIN, Texas — Six weeks into flu season the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu—and so is a Texas mother who lost her two-year-old daughter to the virus. Across Texas and the United States, influenza activity is higher than...
KVUE
Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
South Texas is getting hit hard by the flu; ways to protect yourself
SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season is approaching, and 'tis the season for sicknesses, especially the flu. With RSV, COVID, the flu and the common cold floating around, finding out what you have is extremely important. Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist with University Health, and Professor of...
Roughly 3.5 million Texans may be eligible for $391 each in pandemic food benefits
Students who received free or reduced-price lunch during the 2021-22 school year or over the summer are eligible for $391 in pandemic food benefits. The benefits will retroactively cover June 1-Aug. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Parents whose children lost access to summer meal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic may be...
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
KVUE
AAA: Nearly 4 million Texans to travel by car ahead of Thanksgiving this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans can expect busy travel times by air, and on interstate highways, ahead of Thanksgiving. AAA Texas has the best and the worst times for you to leave for a trip. For Texans in Austin or Dallas leaving the day before Thanksgiving, the best time to...
Rain chances ramp up for Saturday as another shot of cold air pushes in
AUSTIN, Texas — If you like snuggling inside under a blanket at home all weekend, this forecast is for you!. While we expect to be dry for Wednesday and Thursday (and a wee bit milder, we might add), we could start to see changes as we head into Friday.
ktalnews.com
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
Is Texas Finally About to Do Away With Daylight Saving Time?
It looks like Texans may soon be able to decide whether or not to “spring forward” each year. On Monday, a senate joint resolution (SJR9) was filed to eliminate daylight saving time in Texas, according to KXAN. If it passes, voters will then vote on the issue on November 7, 2023.
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans' hearts.
KXAN
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly
Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud
Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags.
Central Austin Starbucks participating in nationwide strike
AUSTIN, Texas — The first unionized Starbucks location in Texas is participating in a nationwide strike on Thursday and Friday. Workers at the Starbucks location on 45th Street and Lamar Boulevard in Austin are asking community members to not cross the picket line from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, saying the company has refused to improve working conditions.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Valley?
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. Let’s taco-bout it! To have a voice in the Best of RGV: Breakfast Tacos Edition, vote your favorite breakfast taco joint on our Facebook page by naming and tagging your favorite joint in the comments.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
