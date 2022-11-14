ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Austin

Texas mom who lost daughter to flu urges people to get vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — Six weeks into flu season the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu—and so is a Texas mother who lost her two-year-old daughter to the virus. Across Texas and the United States, influenza activity is higher than...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly

Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Central Austin Starbucks participating in nationwide strike

AUSTIN, Texas — The first unionized Starbucks location in Texas is participating in a nationwide strike on Thursday and Friday. Workers at the Starbucks location on 45th Street and Lamar Boulevard in Austin are asking community members to not cross the picket line from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, saying the company has refused to improve working conditions.
AUSTIN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Valley?

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. Let’s taco-bout it! To have a voice in the Best of RGV: Breakfast Tacos Edition, vote your favorite breakfast taco joint on our Facebook page by naming and tagging your favorite joint in the comments.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE

