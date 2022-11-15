Joyce E. Burns, of Columbus, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana at the age of 83. She was born on May 14, 1939 in Indianapolis, the third of six children, to William R. and Margie L. (Sharer) Cannon. She spent her childhood in Indianapolis. Looking for a better life for his family, her father moved the family to Letts, in February 1950. She was a 1957 graduate of Sandcreek High School. Her siblings are William and Ronald (both deceased), Barbara Humpert of Columbus, Virginia Lawrence, Greensburg, and Jeri Cannon of Columbus. Joyce married Glenn G. Hodson, a dairy farmer from Letts, in November 1957. They had five children, Vanessa Hodson (Jackie Meinders) of Columbus; Christine (Butch) Owens of Dalhart, Texas; Edward (Janet) Hodson of Greensburg; Douglas (Angie) Hodson of Dalhart, Texas; Loren (Marianne) Hodson of Fort Worth, Texas. After Glenn passed away in September 1990, she married Jerry Burns of Columbus in December 1994 and he survives. Joyce loved to be the center of attention, the life of the party, the star of the show! Her God-given talent was playing the piano by ear. Her entire family was musical: pianos, trombones, violins, banjos, and trumpets. Early family get-together were a noisy jam-fest! She mostly enjoyed playing gospel music, first at the Methodist Church in Letts, then with gospel groups with Glenn, and for churches and nursing homes with Jerry. She also enjoyed sewing, flower-gardening, baking and crafting. Survivors also include Roberta Gayer and son, Clint (Samantha) of Tell City, Indiana; grandchildren, Meghann (Craig) Conklin of Greensburg; Carly (Adam) Smith of Edinburgh; Natalie (Steven) Bloberger of Dallas, Texas; Chelsea (Chad) Munkres of Amarillo, Texas; Bruce (Jennifer) Hodson of Greensburg; Marissa (Jay) Young-Lozier of Greensburg; Shelby (Tyler) Moody of Greensburg; Aubrey (Derrick) Meece of Greensburg; Ryan (Andra) Brooks of Pampa, Texas; Ashlyn (Raul) Puga of Piedmont, Oklahoma; John Ward of Fort Worth, Texas; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; brothers, William and Ronald Cannon and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. The family is eternally grateful to all physicians, CRH staff, various nursing home staff and Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Joyce during her stays with them throughout the years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

