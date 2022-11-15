Read full article on original website
WTHR
Pesticide spill sends students home early at Western Boone
A quart sized container of a pesticide was accidentally knocked off a shelf around 11 this morning. It happened in a storage area adjacent to the shop garage.
More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations
The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
