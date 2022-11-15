Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Augusta University IRB Office Introduces New Community Outreach Efforts
Research is a fundamental necessity in numerous fields from the arts and social sciences to health sciences and health care. While it is important for research to be conducted, there still needs to be strict rules around how, when and why research is conducted — along with who is included — particularly in dealing with human subjects.
augustaceo.com
Augusta National Golf Club and Bank of America partner with Paine College to support Institutional Advancement and Long-Term Success
In an effort to help bridge resource and leadership gaps at nonprofits across the country, Bank of America, in partnership with Augusta National Golf Club, has announced two key initiatives to support the long-term success of Paine College, a private Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in Augusta, Ga. Bank...
augustaceo.com
Columbia County Announces Third Annual Columbia County CTAE Workforce Showcase
Columbia County, along with the Columbia County School District, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Chamber Foundation, are excited to host the third annual Columbia County CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) Workforce Showcase Competition December 10, 2022 beginning at 8:45 AM in the Multipurpose Facility located at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Complex.
augustaceo.com
“Operation HandWarmer 2022” Accepting Donations for Our Troops
CEO Larry Miller announced recently that the iHeartMEDIA local radio station group, FOX 54 (WFXG-TV), and The Augusta Chronicle have volunteered to serve as the official media partners for “Operation Hand-Warmer 2022”, which is now accepting donations. This year’s donation drive was officially launched at the CSRA HOME CONNECTIONS Networking Breakfast on November 9th at The Snelling Center in Augusta.
augustaceo.com
Hairball Coming to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center
A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event! Hairball, part of the Retro Concert Series, is an experience you won't soon forget as it hits the Columbia County Performing Arts stage on March 4, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am and are available online at Ticketmaster.com and the Queensborough Box Office at CCPAC.
Comments / 0