'Andor' episodes headed to ABC, Hulu, and Freeform, and more

By George Costantino
 5 days ago
Disney will celebrate the highly anticipated Andor season finale by giving viewers a chance to watch the first two episodes of the Disney+ series on ABC, as wells as FX, Freeform and Hulu. The series follows Diego Luna's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor, and his early days with the Rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire. Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis also star. Andor's first two episodes will air on ABC November 23, on FX November 24, and on Freeform November 25 -- all at 9 p.m. ET -- and will be available on Hulu from November 23-December 7. To watch the rest of the season, viewers will have to switch over to Disney+, where the finale airs Nov. 23. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Apple TV+ has given a series order to an untitled film industry comedy from Seth Rogen and his partners Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, according to Variety. Rogen will write, direct and star in the series that follows "a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together," per the outlet...

Freeform has pulled the plug on Phoebe Robinson's comedy Everything's Trash after just one season, according to Deadline. The show, which wrapped its first season run in September, was Freeform's least-watched and lowest-rated original series in linear ratings this year. The series also streams on Hulu, though it's unclear how it fared there. Everything's Trash starred Robinson as a 30-something podcaster attempting to navigate the messy nuances of life in Brooklyn...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RadarOnline

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has reportedly died by suicide. He was 49 years old. According to his rep, Justine Hunt, the actor died in Texas, with sources telling a news publication that he took his own life. Following the heartbreaking news of his passing, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — exclusively spoke to Radar about the loss."He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on...
OK! Magazine

Beaming Olivia Wilde Steps Out For Solo Red Carpet Appearance After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde may not be Harry Styles' "Golden" girl anymore, but she absolutely shined during her first red carpet appearance following the former flames' highly publicized split. The Don't Worry Darling director appeared to be in good spirits while stepping out solo for the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Saturday, November 19, shortly after it was reported that she and the "Golden" singer, 28, went their separate ways.Wilde, 38, stunned in a white tulle Erdem gown with an embroidered black overlay as she graced the red carpet. With her hair slicked back, she flashed her piercing blue eyes and...
AFP

'Wakanda' extends its box-office reign in N.American theaters

Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
Chris Rock explains why he didn't fight back after Oscars slap

(Note Language) Just days after it was announced Chris Rock would take the stage for Netflix's first-ever livestream, the comedian returned to Dolby Theatre, the site of his infamous Oscars slap. Page Six reports he opened up his comedy show with a few jokes about last year's Capitol riot before...
FTX crypto scandal already getting the Hollywood treatment

The smoke hasn't even cleared on the billion dollar FTX cryptocurrency scandal, yet Hollywood is looking to tell the story. Deadline is reporting Michael Lewis, who spent a year documenting now-disgraced one-time crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried, was working on a book about the figure. Now, there's already a bidding war afoot to bring it to the big screen.
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone explains his secret for making younger actors forget he's Rocky

At 76, there are arguably no actors around who haven't seen Sylvester Stallone as a bruising brawler in the Rocky films, or taking on commies as John Rambo. This was certainly the case on the set of Sly's first foray into TV, the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, which has the movie icon playing a fresh-out-of-jail gangster turned fish out of water after a mob boss exiles him to Oklahoma.
