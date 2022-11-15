Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Missouri
Multi-Unit Franchisee expands to 12 Scooter’s Coffee Locations. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth continues to grow its presence throughout the U.S. by opening new locations in Jefferson City and Columbia, Missouri. The expansion...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child
HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Joann Follett Mortensen
Joann Follett Mortensen, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on November 12, 2022, in St. George, Utah. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Pima, Arizona to Afton Follett & Opal Montierth Follett. Joann grew up in a loving home in Pima, Arizona. When she was a sophomore...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Tennessee
Two Couples Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth throughout the U.S., bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Nashville, Tennessee. The expansion into the communities east of Nashville...
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
News Channel Nebraska
New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority
It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
New consultant hired to review plan to mitigate damage to Sandhills stream
Another consultant has been hired to review plans for repairing damage to a remote Sandhills stream, inundated two years ago by a deluge of sand from an unauthorized drainage ditch.
klin.com
28 Dogs Taken From Home Near Malcom Receiving Care At Lincoln Shelter
28 dogs that were found living in unsanitary conditions at a home near Malcolm on Tuesday are now being cared for at the Capital Humane Society. Many of the dogs were covered in feces and urine with matted fur. The Humane Society says most of the dogs were confined to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
kslnewsradio.com
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
kslnewsradio.com
Man steals electric motorcycles from U-Haul, prompting long police chase
ST GEORGE, Utah — A man is under arrest after police said he crashed through a U-Haul storefront, stole two motorcycles, and then led police on a foot chase. St. George police said that one day after returning a rental truck, 37-year-old Jesse Salmon went back to the location and broke through the store’s front glass. Police said Salmon stole a motorcycle from the store and left. He reportedly returned a few hours later and stole a second motorcycle.
Comments / 0