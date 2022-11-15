ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Missouri

Multi-Unit Franchisee expands to 12 Scooter’s Coffee Locations. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth continues to grow its presence throughout the U.S. by opening new locations in Jefferson City and Columbia, Missouri. The expansion...
COLUMBIA, MO
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
KSLTV

UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child

HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
HURRICANE, UT
doniphanherald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEBRASKA STATE
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Joann Follett Mortensen

Joann Follett Mortensen, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on November 12, 2022, in St. George, Utah. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Pima, Arizona to Afton Follett & Opal Montierth Follett. Joann grew up in a loving home in Pima, Arizona. When she was a sophomore...
SAFFORD, AZ
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Tennessee

Two Couples Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth throughout the U.S., bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Nashville, Tennessee. The expansion into the communities east of Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash

BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
LINCOLN, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority

It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
NEBRASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
kslnewsradio.com

Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries

CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man steals electric motorcycles from U-Haul, prompting long police chase

ST GEORGE, Utah — A man is under arrest after police said he crashed through a U-Haul storefront, stole two motorcycles, and then led police on a foot chase. St. George police said that one day after returning a rental truck, 37-year-old Jesse Salmon went back to the location and broke through the store’s front glass. Police said Salmon stole a motorcycle from the store and left. He reportedly returned a few hours later and stole a second motorcycle.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy