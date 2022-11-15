Read full article on original website
PROPEL Rural Scholars Program Launches First Cohort of Nine Undergrads
Nine undergraduate UGA students committed to boosting Georgia’s rural communities were named as inaugural PROPEL Rural Scholars at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. The experiential learning opportunity is made possible through a generous $250,000 gift from the University of Georgia Foundation. The inaugural scholars range from first-year to fourth-year students and come from a variety of academic programs, including agribusiness and economics as well as kinesiology and political science.
Piedmont Athens Regional Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group
The Leapfrog Group gave Piedmont Athens Regional an "A" for hospital safety for the fifth report cycle in a row. This national distinction celebrates Piedmont Athens’ achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “Our ‘A’ grade is a reflection of everyone at Piedmont Athens’ commitment to...
Athens Academy Students Named to State All Star Cast
Athens Academy is pleased to announce that juniors Courtney Coffeen and Elizabeth Raeber were named to the All Star Cast of the Georgia High School Association’s 2A State One Act Play competition. The competition was held this past Saturday, November 12, at Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.
