Nine undergraduate UGA students committed to boosting Georgia’s rural communities were named as inaugural PROPEL Rural Scholars at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. The experiential learning opportunity is made possible through a generous $250,000 gift from the University of Georgia Foundation. The inaugural scholars range from first-year to fourth-year students and come from a variety of academic programs, including agribusiness and economics as well as kinesiology and political science.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO