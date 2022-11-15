According to projections by the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion people today. This represents an addition of a billion people in the time span of only 11 years, and comes in large part due to changes like those which can be attributed to extended life expectancies as well as positive developments in the areas of nutrition, sanitation, and public health for populations around the world. Despite this large number, the UN has estimated the growth of humanity hasn’t peaked yet, setting sometime in the 2080’s as the rough time frame that the overall population will reach roughly 10.4 billion people.

