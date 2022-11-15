Read full article on original website
Where was the NY Times when the Israel Phil came by?
We’re hearing lots of complaints about shrinking classical reviews in the parish news sheet. There are puff-features aplenty about upcoming performances, but the hard grind of professional reviewing has gone off the boil. Chief recent casualty was the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra whose young conductor Lahav Shani was making his...
Death of an American pianist in Paris
The Paris-based pianist and vocal coach David Triestram died there this week. In addition to his recital career, David held senior positions at Santa Fe Opera, Netherlands Opera, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, San Francisco Opera, Virginia Opera and Opera de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.
Worst news: Wales to dump its premier concert hall
Cardiff City Council is proposing to give up responsibility for St David’s Hall, the nationa’s premier concert hall. The likeliest bidder for the franchise is AMG/Live Nation, a pop concerts promoter. St David’s, built in 1982 and with an excellent acoustic, has 2,000 seats and an intimate atmosphere...
Death of a La Scala composer
The opera composer Azio Corghi has died, aged 85. His first work, Gargantua, was premiered in 1984 at Turin’s Teatro Regio. He followed that with Blimunda at La Scala 1989. He was published by Ricordi.Riccardo Muti was a fan.
Ruth Leon recommends….Songs for Troubled Times – Music from Reformation England – Cinquecento
Songs for Troubled Times – Music from Reformation England – Cinquecento. Livestreamed on Nov 11 at 1pm UK time but available on demand for 90 days thereafter. I love the idea behind this concert. Normally this admired ensemble, Cinquecentro, which specializes in 16th-century repertoire, devotes itself to Austrian works, but here it turns its attention to England and the rupture in liturgical music caused by the Reformation, as composers had to change style according to whether their monarch was Catholic or Protestant.
ENO latest: Chairman says company will close in April
English National Opera Chair Harry Brünjes has told All-Party Parliamentary Group for opera that the company will shut permanently in April if it is required by the Arts Council to move out of London. He said: ‘There is a lot of discussion around relocation to Manchester, and we have...
Herbert Blomstedt, 95, learns a new symphony
We hear that the veteran Swedish conductor has just conducted Franz Berwald’s second symphony ‘Capricieuse’ for the first time in his life. He has performed Berwald’s other three symphonies several times, but never the second, which was reconstructed after the original manuscript was lost. Blomstedt performed...
Bournemouth Symphony finds new base
The English South Coast orchestra has secured a residency in bucolic Somerset at the refurbished Yeovil Theatre when it reopens in 2025. The new Octagon will have 900 seats and a retuned acoustic. The BSO, under Ukrainian music director Kirill Karabits, is growing footprints across England’s musically most underserved region....
Rudolf Serkin rarity from 1936
Another brilliant retrieval by Mikhail Khaykov, a broadcast concert from October 19, 1936 at Queen’s Hall, London, with Julius Harrison and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Enjoy.
