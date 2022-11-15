The electrification trend has spread beyond automobiles and is now moving into district heating applications with a focus on eliminating or supplementing fuel fired systems. Many district heating systems are fuel fired using coal, natural gas or fuel oil, and the heat produced in these systems is used to create steam and hot water which is routed to various buildings on a heating loop. Today, municipalities, utilities and companies are focusing on proactive approaches to reducing their carbon footprint, either due to the operational advantages or due to new regulations. In addition, stakeholders are demanding companies and institutions implement realistic decarbonization plans, further motivating the move away from fuel fired district level heating systems.

