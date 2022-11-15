Read full article on original website
Stellantis acquires autonomous vehicle software startup aiMotive
Automotive OEM Stellantis N.V. will acquire autonomous software maker aiMotive in a move that will boost Stellantis’ mid-term development of STLA AutoDrive platform. Stellantis said the deal will accelerate its 2030 goals to provide autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) to future models. Financial details were not disclosed.
Micron expands memory for IoT security at Electronica 2022
Micron has expanded its cloud-based internet of things (IoT) security memory offerings at Electronica 2022, taking place this week in Munich, Germany. Micron’s silicon root-of-trust solution, called Authenta, is enabled in a family of serial peripheral interface NOR (SPI-NOR) devices with increased density and packaging options. The memory will be used to help enterprises deploy and scale trust based IoT security at the intelligent edge.
Wearable solar tech charges personal electronics
Need to charge a mobile phone or smartwatch while on the go? Just don a shirt or backpack incorporating tiny solar cells to perform device charging tasks. The photovoltaics-packed woven textile fashioned at Nottingham Trent University, U.K., is machine-washable at 40° C and undetectable to the wearer. Over 1,000 silicon solar cells — each occupying a space 5 mm long and 1.5 mm wide and accompanied by strong, flexible wiring — are embedded in a waterproof polymer resin and cannot be felt by the wearer.
Understanding the series and parallel connection of solar panels
Solar panel systems are essential technologies helping engineers to harness solar energy. However, given that solar panel systems are quite easy to assemble, one might assume that the wiring of solar panels isn’t really important. But that assumption would be wrong. The wiring and arrangement of solar panels impact...
Nexperia ordered to sell stake in Newport Wafer Fab
The saga continues over the fate of the Newport Wafer Fab, the U.K.’s largest semiconductor facility, as the government has ordered Nexperia to sell its majority stake. According to a report from Electronics Weekly, Nexperia must sell at least 86% of Newport Wafer Fab, following a national security review. The government said the move was being done due to a national security risk related to semiconductor technology activities and that the sale could undermine British capabilities.
Demo serves as test of 800G interoperability for data centers
Driven by cloud-based applications, the work-from-home trend and the growth of the internet of things, along with a new wave of artificial intelligence- and machine learning-powered applications, the demand for higher bandwidth, increased throughput and low latency continues to grow at a rapid pace. Equipment manufacturers have responded with the...
New R&S NRP90S(N) power sensors for RF power measurements up to a ground-breaking 90 GHz
Rohde & Schwarz, the only supplier of fast diode sensors for power measurements up to 67 GHz, is increasing the maximum measurable frequency of diode power sensors to 90 GHz: higher than any other diode sensor currently available. The diode technology enables extremely fast and accurate power measurements with the highest sensitivity from a compact and light-weight portable instrument. High speed power measurements are now possible for all frequencies above 67 GHz in 5G, automotive radar and satellite communications applications including the entire E band.
4 top design challenges in thermal management systems
Thermal management may be one of the most important design factors in electric vehicle (EV) systems. Sustaining excellent temperature control in the cabin is essential for comfortable travel as well as the proper functioning of critical systems within the vehicle. Design engineers are also under pressure to overcome energy losses through proper friction management. Here are four top thermal management design challenges and how you can solve them!
New SABIC copolymer resin for PV connectors delivers highest CTI level to support emerging 1.5 kV systems
A breakthrough polycarbonate (PC)-based copolymer resin developed by SABIC is well-suited for photovoltaic (PV) connector bodies and meets stricter performance and regulatory requirements for emerging 1.5 kV solar systems. The new LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin achieves the highest comparative tracking index (CTI) level (UL PLC0) and IEC as Material Group 1 (IEC MG 1). It also delivers low-temperature ductility, good dimension stability, excellent heat resistance, good durability and weather resistance and flame retardance.
EV safety concerns and considerations
Direct and indirect contact protection ensures the electrical safety of anybody working with an electric vehicle (EV). Indirect contact occurs when a piece of equipment that isn't ordinarily live but might become powered as a result of a basic insulation failure comes into direct contact with a person, and direct contact entails making physical contact with portions of the body that are normally live.
Building a real-time AI-based deep fake detector
Intel Corp. has developed what it claims is the world’s first real-time deepfake detector using artificial intelligence (AI) and capable of catching phony videos with an 96% accuracy rate. Called FakeCatcher, the deepfake detector can return results in milliseconds. The platform uses Intel hardware and software and runs OpenVino...
Apple to source chips from TSMC’s Arizona fab
Apple Inc. said it will begin to source chips for its devices from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)’s new fabrication plant currently under construction in Arizona. The move will signify a step toward reducing Apple’s reliance on Asia for the manufacturing of semiconductors for its line of portable devices...
Meet the winners of the element14 Twist, Turn and Move Robotics Design Challenge
The winners of the Twist, Turn and Move Design Challenge have been revealed by element14. Ten challengers were equipped with a selection of TE Connectors, an Arduino Uno and robotics shields, with competitors given 11 weeks to design and build a robotic arm or mobile robot to complete a specific task.
New entry to PCIe testing field offers quicker results, greater accessibility
Regular readers of Electronics360 may recall the recent report on PCI Express testing, a field often characterized by complex test equipment and populated with engineers with deep expertise and knowledge. A new product from test and measurement solutions manufacturer Tektronix aims to widen the accessibility of that field, with capabilities designed to minimize the need for senior-level engineers to perform link health evaluations of their designs.
CES 2023: 6 coolest Best of Innovation winners
CES 2023 takes place in the first week of January, but the annual Innovation Award is always a sneak peek at what possible trends will be at the show as well as some of the cool gadgets and technology that will debut. Every year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the...
Building science competition challenges US students
Now in its fifth year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s JUMP into STEM collegiate competition invites student teams with a mix of majors across architecture, engineering, public policy, computer science, economics and more to compete in challenges relevant to the building industry. This year's challenges focus on electrifying, decarbonizing...
Highly insulated measurement module for EV testing
A new measurement module from IMC fills a void in the ever-increasing demands in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery testing markets. The new CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 measurement module is designed to capture differential voltages up to 1500 V and has 1000 V CAT II and reinforced insulation. Four channels, equipped with banana laboratory terminals, deliver measurement data via CAN-Bus with a maximum data rate of one kilohertz per channel.
Top tips: Choosing the right grade of stainless steel
Tips to keep in mind when selecting stainless steel tubing include the operating environment, prioritizing tensile strength, ductility and hardness, factoring form and process, customer’s preferences, and managing cost and availability. Stainless steel is supplied to a diverse variety of industries and is a powerful candidate in materials selection....
Lightweight tracking antenna system enables extended mission range for remotely piloted aircraft systems
The communications link is a crucial determinant of mission capability in unmanned aircraft systems. This wireless connection between the ground segment and the air segment ensures command and control of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is maintained. The gTAS, or GNSS-aided tracking antenna system, designed by antenna development and manufacturing company PIDSO, provides automatic vehicle tracking over long distances. The system provides a steady link between the RPA and the ground control station, connecting the equipment that gathers imaging data and the equipment that processes and analyzes the data.
Medium voltage electric steam and hot water generators for district heating
The electrification trend has spread beyond automobiles and is now moving into district heating applications with a focus on eliminating or supplementing fuel fired systems. Many district heating systems are fuel fired using coal, natural gas or fuel oil, and the heat produced in these systems is used to create steam and hot water which is routed to various buildings on a heating loop. Today, municipalities, utilities and companies are focusing on proactive approaches to reducing their carbon footprint, either due to the operational advantages or due to new regulations. In addition, stakeholders are demanding companies and institutions implement realistic decarbonization plans, further motivating the move away from fuel fired district level heating systems.
