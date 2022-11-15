The saga continues over the fate of the Newport Wafer Fab, the U.K.’s largest semiconductor facility, as the government has ordered Nexperia to sell its majority stake. According to a report from Electronics Weekly, Nexperia must sell at least 86% of Newport Wafer Fab, following a national security review. The government said the move was being done due to a national security risk related to semiconductor technology activities and that the sale could undermine British capabilities.

1 DAY AGO