Eight years after launching the Westside Neighborhood Prosperity Fund and five years following the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is continuing its investment in positive transformational change in Atlanta’s Westside. Today, the foundation is sharing its refreshed strategy for the next decade of grantmaking in service of the Westside, including $2.4 million in new grants designed to increase the economic mobility of legacy residents. These grants, coupled with existing grants commitments this year, bring the foundation’s 2022 Westside grantmaking to $5 million. The foundation’s commitment to the Westside will remain steady at this level for the next decade.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO