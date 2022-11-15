Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year. It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure...
WMAZ
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
metroatlantaceo.com
Largest Food Truck in America Rolling into Atlanta
Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Atlanta. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Atlanta, Cascade Springs, Grant Park, Lakewood and other surrounding areas.
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
reporternewspapers.net
Unique adult day center resembling a 1950s town opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square, an innovative new adult day center, is now open in Sandy Springs. The center is the first of its kind in Georgia to offer experiential memory and cognitive care. Located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town Square provides...
WYFF4.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
Hard Freeze in the forecast Friday morning: Protect your pipes, pets, and plants
A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of Metro Atlanta beginning at 1am Friday morning, and the Freeze Warning is in effect through 8am. However, some of the Metro Atlanta counties -- including Paulding, Bartow and Cherokee -- are not part of the Freeze Warning, even though I am forecasting morning lows in the mid 20s for them tomorrow morning.
metroatlantaceo.com
SCAD Atlanta Unveils FORTY FOUR 10-Story Residence Hall on Spring Street
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Named in honor of the forty-four years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’stransformational development projects on Spring Street in the upper Midtown corridor.
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
metroatlantaceo.com
200+ Unit Multifamily Project in ATL Breaks Ground; Part of $1B Development Pipeline
Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm, in partnership with New York City-based real estate investment firm Dune Real Estate Partners, announced today the groundbreaking of Avondale East, the first multifamily project to result from a programmatic joint venture partnership between the entities. An additional partner on Avondale East is an affiliate of Brock Built Homes.
metroatlantaceo.com
Public and Private Partners Invest Big Bucks to Ensure Success of GPTC Students
Faculty and staff of Georgia Piedmont Technical College were treated to an extra dose of generosity at their annual Grateful Gathering holiday event and meeting this past Friday. Seven hundred and 20 thousand doses, to be exact. Amazon, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners (on behalf of commissioner Mereda Davis-Johnson)...
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
metroatlantaceo.com
Blue River Development Closes on Two Cobb County Deals
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on two new Cobb County land developments – Sophie’s Park in Mableton and Laura’s Walk in the city of Marietta. "We are excited to start land development on both of these Cobb properties," Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. "With a shortage of homes in the metro area, these communities are well-positioned to help meet the need for more attainable homes."
