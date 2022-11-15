ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, GA

Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
WMAZ

Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Largest Food Truck in America Rolling into Atlanta

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Atlanta. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Atlanta, Cascade Springs, Grant Park, Lakewood and other surrounding areas.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
WEST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

SCAD Atlanta Unveils FORTY FOUR 10-Story Residence Hall on Spring Street

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Named in honor of the forty-four years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’stransformational development projects on Spring Street in the upper Midtown corridor.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

200+ Unit Multifamily Project in ATL Breaks Ground; Part of $1B Development Pipeline

Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm, in partnership with New York City-based real estate investment firm Dune Real Estate Partners, announced today the groundbreaking of Avondale East, the first multifamily project to result from a programmatic joint venture partnership between the entities. An additional partner on Avondale East is an affiliate of Brock Built Homes.
ATLANTA, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Blue River Development Closes on Two Cobb County Deals

Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on two new Cobb County land developments – Sophie’s Park in Mableton and Laura’s Walk in the city of Marietta. "We are excited to start land development on both of these Cobb properties," Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. "With a shortage of homes in the metro area, these communities are well-positioned to help meet the need for more attainable homes."
COBB COUNTY, GA

