Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Understanding the series and parallel connection of solar panels
Solar panel systems are essential technologies helping engineers to harness solar energy. However, given that solar panel systems are quite easy to assemble, one might assume that the wiring of solar panels isn’t really important. But that assumption would be wrong. The wiring and arrangement of solar panels impact...
globalspec.com
New entry to PCIe testing field offers quicker results, greater accessibility
Regular readers of Electronics360 may recall the recent report on PCI Express testing, a field often characterized by complex test equipment and populated with engineers with deep expertise and knowledge. A new product from test and measurement solutions manufacturer Tektronix aims to widen the accessibility of that field, with capabilities designed to minimize the need for senior-level engineers to perform link health evaluations of their designs.
globalspec.com
Wearable solar tech charges personal electronics
Need to charge a mobile phone or smartwatch while on the go? Just don a shirt or backpack incorporating tiny solar cells to perform device charging tasks. The photovoltaics-packed woven textile fashioned at Nottingham Trent University, U.K., is machine-washable at 40° C and undetectable to the wearer. Over 1,000 silicon solar cells — each occupying a space 5 mm long and 1.5 mm wide and accompanied by strong, flexible wiring — are embedded in a waterproof polymer resin and cannot be felt by the wearer.
globalspec.com
FLT93C thermal flow switch helps clean up in demanding sanitary CIP processes
Engineers responsible for maintaining a sanitary environment in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food/beverage plants will find that the FLT93C flow switch from Fluid Components International (FCI) provides accurate liquid flow rate measurement for clean in place (CIP) system operational integrity. The sanitary FLT93C thermal flow switch, with its stainless-steel wetted materials...
globalspec.com
New programmable power supply models expand TDK-Lambda range
Targeted at the automotive, renewable energy, industrial, medical and applied R&D market segments, a new platform of products from TDK-Lambda Corp. expands the company’s advanced programmable DC power supply series into the 7.5 kW range. Six new models are available, ranging from 20 V-375 A to 1500 V-5 A....
globalspec.com
Demo serves as test of 800G interoperability for data centers
Driven by cloud-based applications, the work-from-home trend and the growth of the internet of things, along with a new wave of artificial intelligence- and machine learning-powered applications, the demand for higher bandwidth, increased throughput and low latency continues to grow at a rapid pace. Equipment manufacturers have responded with the...
globalspec.com
Building a real-time AI-based deep fake detector
Intel Corp. has developed what it claims is the world’s first real-time deepfake detector using artificial intelligence (AI) and capable of catching phony videos with an 96% accuracy rate. Called FakeCatcher, the deepfake detector can return results in milliseconds. The platform uses Intel hardware and software and runs OpenVino...
globalspec.com
CES 2023: 6 coolest Best of Innovation winners
CES 2023 takes place in the first week of January, but the annual Innovation Award is always a sneak peek at what possible trends will be at the show as well as some of the cool gadgets and technology that will debut. Every year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the...
globalspec.com
Highly insulated measurement module for EV testing
A new measurement module from IMC fills a void in the ever-increasing demands in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery testing markets. The new CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 measurement module is designed to capture differential voltages up to 1500 V and has 1000 V CAT II and reinforced insulation. Four channels, equipped with banana laboratory terminals, deliver measurement data via CAN-Bus with a maximum data rate of one kilohertz per channel.
globalspec.com
New SABIC copolymer resin for PV connectors delivers highest CTI level to support emerging 1.5 kV systems
A breakthrough polycarbonate (PC)-based copolymer resin developed by SABIC is well-suited for photovoltaic (PV) connector bodies and meets stricter performance and regulatory requirements for emerging 1.5 kV solar systems. The new LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin achieves the highest comparative tracking index (CTI) level (UL PLC0) and IEC as Material Group 1 (IEC MG 1). It also delivers low-temperature ductility, good dimension stability, excellent heat resistance, good durability and weather resistance and flame retardance.
globalspec.com
Micron expands memory for IoT security at Electronica 2022
Micron has expanded its cloud-based internet of things (IoT) security memory offerings at Electronica 2022, taking place this week in Munich, Germany. Micron’s silicon root-of-trust solution, called Authenta, is enabled in a family of serial peripheral interface NOR (SPI-NOR) devices with increased density and packaging options. The memory will be used to help enterprises deploy and scale trust based IoT security at the intelligent edge.
globalspec.com
New R&S NRP90S(N) power sensors for RF power measurements up to a ground-breaking 90 GHz
Rohde & Schwarz, the only supplier of fast diode sensors for power measurements up to 67 GHz, is increasing the maximum measurable frequency of diode power sensors to 90 GHz: higher than any other diode sensor currently available. The diode technology enables extremely fast and accurate power measurements with the highest sensitivity from a compact and light-weight portable instrument. High speed power measurements are now possible for all frequencies above 67 GHz in 5G, automotive radar and satellite communications applications including the entire E band.
globalspec.com
Study: Gas leak detection performed on foot more accurate than mobile detection
Researchers from Colorado State University and Southern Methodist University have determined that gas leak detection conducted from the front or roof of a car using a mobile detection unit was not as effective as leak detection carried out on foot using a handheld detection instrument. The researchers arrived at this...
globalspec.com
Top tips: Choosing the right grade of stainless steel
Tips to keep in mind when selecting stainless steel tubing include the operating environment, prioritizing tensile strength, ductility and hardness, factoring form and process, customer’s preferences, and managing cost and availability. Stainless steel is supplied to a diverse variety of industries and is a powerful candidate in materials selection....
globalspec.com
Building science competition challenges US students
Now in its fifth year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s JUMP into STEM collegiate competition invites student teams with a mix of majors across architecture, engineering, public policy, computer science, economics and more to compete in challenges relevant to the building industry. This year's challenges focus on electrifying, decarbonizing...
globalspec.com
CubeWorks debuts CubiSens XT1 for cold chain logistics
CubeWorks, a startup specializing in smart sensing solutions, has introduced the next-generation visibility solution for cold chain logistics with its CubiSens XT1. The XT1 is the first temperature tracker of its kind that enables product-level monitoring of biopharma products for temperature compliance and quality assurance for the entire lifecycle. Measuring 16 mm in diameter, the CubiSens XT1 is 100 times smaller than conventional data loggers, small enough to fit on any individual product that requires temperature monitoring.
globalspec.com
Medium voltage electric steam and hot water generators for district heating
The electrification trend has spread beyond automobiles and is now moving into district heating applications with a focus on eliminating or supplementing fuel fired systems. Many district heating systems are fuel fired using coal, natural gas or fuel oil, and the heat produced in these systems is used to create steam and hot water which is routed to various buildings on a heating loop. Today, municipalities, utilities and companies are focusing on proactive approaches to reducing their carbon footprint, either due to the operational advantages or due to new regulations. In addition, stakeholders are demanding companies and institutions implement realistic decarbonization plans, further motivating the move away from fuel fired district level heating systems.
Comments / 0