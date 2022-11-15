Read full article on original website
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Brunswick clinic seeks to clear criminal records for fresh start
Dina, a resident of Brunswick, said teaching children with developmental disabilities has been a long-time passion. She has 12 years of experience in special education. But when she applied for a position at a school this summer, she felt devastated when a criminal background check took her out of the running.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia hairstylist's work featured on new Black Panther movie. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made nearly $200 million at the box office after its first week in theaters. But its impact on the Georgia economy is just as impressive. The Motion Picture Association announced...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Brooks, Lowndes school districts members of new GDOE teacher evaluation program
The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that two area school districts in south Georgia will participate in a new teacher evaluation program.
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers in Camden County host news conference
Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers …. Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Quinton Simon update:...
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
67 Motors Thanksgiving feast giveaways
VALDOSTA – 67 Motors of Valdosta and Homerville are celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving feast giveaways. 67 Motors, now in Homerville and the recently opened Valdosta location, is celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving giveaways Prizes will include turkeys and a family feast. 67 Motors will also host a live broadcast remote with 99.5 Kix Country from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Valdosta at 1804 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA. A Thanksgiving family feast will be given away at both the Valdosta and Homerville locations during the live remote.
Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation
Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee's beating
WOODBINE, Ga. — (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in...
Prison sentences for drug trafficker, two ex-prison guards wrap Sandy Bottom conspiracy
A South Georgia man who participated in a widespread drug-trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final defendants sentenced to federal prison as a major meth-distribution prosecution comes to a close. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to...
Georgia agency to investigate jailers who punched detainee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — State criminal investigators in Georgia agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into a September confrontation at a county jail in which security cameras recorded guards repeatedly punching a detainee in the head and neck after rushing into his cell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement its agents will […]
State rests in Justin Anderson trial
The state rested its case this morning in the trial of Justin Anderson, which began earlier this week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Anderson is the first of three men charged with murder in the death of Vann Brown to stand trial. The trial began Tuesday morning and...
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire
Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
Waycross, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chamblee Charter High School football team will have a game with Ware County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
A fight in West Green lands one in the hospital, another in jail
An argument and ensuing altercation that took place in West Green landed a Douglas man in the hospital and another in jail. According to an incident report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place on November 12 at a home located at 944 Tony Davis Road in West Green. The report states that James Ira Francis, 51, of Douglas, was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center after Randy Rish allegedly beat him with a pipe.
Grayson topples Camden, returns to quarterfinals for fifth straight season
LOGANVILLE — For the fifth straight year, Grayson will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day after beating Camden County 28-10 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs in a matchup of the last two state championship coaches at Grayson. For Rams’ head coach Adam Carter, the win...
Douglas man charged with burglary after allegedly breaking in apartment in Oak Park
Jason Nathaniel Smith, 51, of Douglas, has been arrested and charged with burglary after he allegedly climbed in the window of apartment #5 at 127 Green Oak Street on November 12. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the property owner stated that Smith had been hired to do...
Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
