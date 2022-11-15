ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

67 Motors Thanksgiving feast giveaways

VALDOSTA – 67 Motors of Valdosta and Homerville are celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving feast giveaways. 67 Motors, now in Homerville and the recently opened Valdosta location, is celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving giveaways Prizes will include turkeys and a family feast. 67 Motors will also host a live broadcast remote with 99.5 Kix Country from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Valdosta at 1804 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA. A Thanksgiving family feast will be given away at both the Valdosta and Homerville locations during the live remote.
VALDOSTA, GA
wbyz94.com

Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation

Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
HOMERVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia agency to investigate jailers who punched detainee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — State criminal investigators in Georgia agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into a September confrontation at a county jail in which security cameras recorded guards repeatedly punching a detainee in the head and neck after rushing into his cell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement its agents will […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

State rests in Justin Anderson trial

The state rested its case this morning in the trial of Justin Anderson, which began earlier this week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Anderson is the first of three men charged with murder in the death of Vann Brown to stand trial. The trial began Tuesday morning and...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire

Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
VALDOSTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Waycross, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chamblee Charter High School football team will have a game with Ware County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHAMBLEE, GA
douglasnow.com

A fight in West Green lands one in the hospital, another in jail

An argument and ensuing altercation that took place in West Green landed a Douglas man in the hospital and another in jail. According to an incident report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place on November 12 at a home located at 944 Tony Davis Road in West Green. The report states that James Ira Francis, 51, of Douglas, was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center after Randy Rish allegedly beat him with a pipe.
WEST GREEN, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy