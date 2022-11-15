Read full article on original website
SCAD Atlanta Unveils FORTY FOUR 10-Story Residence Hall on Spring Street
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Named in honor of the forty-four years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’stransformational development projects on Spring Street in the upper Midtown corridor.
Georgia State Hosts the University’s First-Ever Postdoctoral Research Symposium
Georgia State University held its inaugural Postdoctoral Research Symposium on Sept. 23, a first-of-its-kind institutional event aimed at recognizing and celebrating the contributions of postdoctoral researchers to the university community. The event offered a mix of traditional poster presentations, speeches and lightning talks, as well as an opportunity for postdocs...
Council for Quality Growth Announces Recipients of 13th Annual CID Awards
The Council for Quality Growth announces its 13th Annual Community Improvement District (CID) Recognition Reception on November 15th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. hosted on the rooftop of the Comcast Center at The Battery Atlanta, presented by the Cumberland CID and Georgia Power. The Council’s CID Recognition event annually...
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
Blank Family Foundation Continues Investment in Atlanta’s Westside
Eight years after launching the Westside Neighborhood Prosperity Fund and five years following the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is continuing its investment in positive transformational change in Atlanta’s Westside. Today, the foundation is sharing its refreshed strategy for the next decade of grantmaking in service of the Westside, including $2.4 million in new grants designed to increase the economic mobility of legacy residents. These grants, coupled with existing grants commitments this year, bring the foundation’s 2022 Westside grantmaking to $5 million. The foundation’s commitment to the Westside will remain steady at this level for the next decade.
City of Peachtree Corners named Finalist for Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards
The City of Peachtree Corners has been named a finalist for the 2022 Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards, an annual program designed to recognize entrepreneurs and small businesses in the greater Gwinnett region. This year’s program will be held at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville on Dec.9 at 9:00 a.m.
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Awards More than $9.8 Million for Affordable Housing Development
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta or the Bank) today announced its 2022 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund awards. In total, 14 affordable housing initiatives in seven states will receive $9,852,108 in AHP direct subsidy. The funding represents over $207 million in total housing development, and will be distributed through FHLBank Atlanta financial institutions to assist in the acquisition, new construction, rehabilitation, or preservation of 984 affordable rental and homeownership units.
Peach Bowl, Inc. Introduces New Chairman
Bob Schuler, the senior vice president of event sales and operations for International Market Centers (IMC), has begun his two-year tenure as chairman of Peach Bowl, Inc.’s Board of Trustees. Schuler takes the reins from immediate past chair Bob Somers of Delta Air Lines in preparation for the upcoming College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday Event Series Returns to the Coca-Cola Roxy
The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series returns to the Coca-Cola Roxy on Dec. 12 with respected philanthropist, Doug Hertz, Chairman and CEO of United Distributors. Hertz will share how giving back to your community truly embraces the season of gratitude. Doug Hertz became President and CEO of United...
200+ Unit Multifamily Project in ATL Breaks Ground; Part of $1B Development Pipeline
Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm, in partnership with New York City-based real estate investment firm Dune Real Estate Partners, announced today the groundbreaking of Avondale East, the first multifamily project to result from a programmatic joint venture partnership between the entities. An additional partner on Avondale East is an affiliate of Brock Built Homes.
Mayor Announces $3.5 million Loan Program to Help Small Businesses Acquire Property
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million loan program to support local small businesses by building equity. Through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA), Atlanta small businesses are eligible to apply for a direct loan of up to 20 percent of commercial property costs up to $200,000 to acquire commercial property.
Traton Homes Invites Public to Help Support Cobb Christmas
Traton Homes is partnering with Cobb Christmas for the 17th year to ensure children in Cobb County enjoy a merry Christmas. The metro Atlanta home builder is collecting new, unwrapped toys now through Friday, December 9, 2022, for this worthwhile organization. “Cobb County is our home, and this is a...
Kaiser Permanente Granting $1M to Help End Homelessness
Kaiser Permanente is supporting four metro Atlanta organizations whose work focuses on addressing homelessness in their communities. The grants are part of Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to end homelessness and preserve affordable housing by making strategic grants, shaping policy, and catalyzing innovative partnerships. The metro Atlanta organizations that Kaiser...
Atlanta Named #1 Best City For Art & Music
A new report by Workamajig takes a deep dive into the environmental factors that impact creativity in order to find the most creative cities and towns in the U.S. With burnout rates at an all-time high, many are looking for fresh sources of inspiration in their lives and experiences that combine their love for art and music. In the past year, Google searches for ‘cities with best music scene’ and 'best cities for street art' skyrocketed by 100% in the U.S. alone.
Largest Food Truck in America Rolling into Atlanta
Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Atlanta. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Atlanta, Cascade Springs, Grant Park, Lakewood and other surrounding areas.
Mayor Andre Dickens Appoints Permanent ATLDOT Commissioner
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the appointment of Southwest Atlanta-native Solomon Caviness, IV, to serve as the second permanent Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT). Caviness will lead the department effective Jan. 3, 2023, assuming the role currently held by Interim ATLDOT Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar. “What I envisioned for...
Blue River Development Closes on Two Cobb County Deals
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on two new Cobb County land developments – Sophie’s Park in Mableton and Laura’s Walk in the city of Marietta. "We are excited to start land development on both of these Cobb properties," Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. "With a shortage of homes in the metro area, these communities are well-positioned to help meet the need for more attainable homes."
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 1M SF Lease for Transport/Logistics Company at Gardner Logistics Park
Cushman & Wakefield announced the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a new 1,003,954-million-square-foot lease for an undisclosed transport and logistics company at Gardner Logistics Park, a three-phase industrial development project in Locust Grove, Georgia. Cushman & Wakefield’s James Phillpott, Helen Cauthen, Lisa Pittman, and Ray Stache represented the...
Lenox Square Scores Another Record Year with 20 New Store & Restaurant Openings
Lenox Square, a Simon property, reported a banner year with 20 new stores and restaurants joining the iconic Buckhead destination since January. Additions include leasing investments across a broad lineup of luxury brands, leading mass-market options and varied cuisine venues. Lindsey Jones, marketing director for Lenox Square, said, “We’ve seen...
