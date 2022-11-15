Read full article on original website
Synovus Announces Promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta Market President
Synovus Bank today announced the promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta market president, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this role, Jackson will continue to lead Synovus’ Central Atlanta commercial banking efforts and assume responsibility for the geographic market’s strategic initiatives and direction. Jackson will succeed Marie Mikle who will retire Dec. 31 after a 21-year career with Synovus.
Peach Bowl, Inc. Introduces New Chairman
Bob Schuler, the senior vice president of event sales and operations for International Market Centers (IMC), has begun his two-year tenure as chairman of Peach Bowl, Inc.’s Board of Trustees. Schuler takes the reins from immediate past chair Bob Somers of Delta Air Lines in preparation for the upcoming College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
Jonathan Watkins of CTCA Atlanta on Partnering with City of Hope
President & CEO of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta Jonathan Watkins talks about partnering with City of Hope and how it will impact the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Atlanta Named #1 Best City For Art & Music
A new report by Workamajig takes a deep dive into the environmental factors that impact creativity in order to find the most creative cities and towns in the U.S. With burnout rates at an all-time high, many are looking for fresh sources of inspiration in their lives and experiences that combine their love for art and music. In the past year, Google searches for ‘cities with best music scene’ and 'best cities for street art' skyrocketed by 100% in the U.S. alone.
Largest Food Truck in America Rolling into Atlanta
Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Atlanta. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Atlanta, Cascade Springs, Grant Park, Lakewood and other surrounding areas.
Council for Quality Growth Announces Recipients of 13th Annual CID Awards
The Council for Quality Growth announces its 13th Annual Community Improvement District (CID) Recognition Reception on November 15th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. hosted on the rooftop of the Comcast Center at The Battery Atlanta, presented by the Cumberland CID and Georgia Power. The Council’s CID Recognition event annually...
200+ Unit Multifamily Project in ATL Breaks Ground; Part of $1B Development Pipeline
Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm, in partnership with New York City-based real estate investment firm Dune Real Estate Partners, announced today the groundbreaking of Avondale East, the first multifamily project to result from a programmatic joint venture partnership between the entities. An additional partner on Avondale East is an affiliate of Brock Built Homes.
Mayor Andre Dickens Appoints Permanent ATLDOT Commissioner
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the appointment of Southwest Atlanta-native Solomon Caviness, IV, to serve as the second permanent Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT). Caviness will lead the department effective Jan. 3, 2023, assuming the role currently held by Interim ATLDOT Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar. “What I envisioned for...
City of Peachtree Corners named Finalist for Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards
The City of Peachtree Corners has been named a finalist for the 2022 Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards, an annual program designed to recognize entrepreneurs and small businesses in the greater Gwinnett region. This year’s program will be held at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville on Dec.9 at 9:00 a.m.
Wells Fargo, Atlanta Falcons to launch HBCU Fellowship Program, Announce Sponsorship
The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo today announced a five-year sponsorship agreement, making Wells Fargo an Official Bank of the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to branded cards and content, Wells Fargo and the Falcons will work together to develop a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Fellowship Program, aimed at creating more formalized relationships with local HBCU’s and more career opportunities for HBCU graduates.
Dan Owens, CEO of Emory University Hospital Midtown, Elected Chair of the GHA Board of Trustees
Dan Owens, CEO of Emory University Hospital Midtown, was installed as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA) on Nov. 10. Owens, who has served on the GHA Board since 2017, will lead the Board in developing strategies for GHA hospital members, advocating for the highest quality care for patients, and supporting adequate reimbursement for hospitals.
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Awards More than $9.8 Million for Affordable Housing Development
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta or the Bank) today announced its 2022 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund awards. In total, 14 affordable housing initiatives in seven states will receive $9,852,108 in AHP direct subsidy. The funding represents over $207 million in total housing development, and will be distributed through FHLBank Atlanta financial institutions to assist in the acquisition, new construction, rehabilitation, or preservation of 984 affordable rental and homeownership units.
Traton Homes Invites Public to Help Support Cobb Christmas
Traton Homes is partnering with Cobb Christmas for the 17th year to ensure children in Cobb County enjoy a merry Christmas. The metro Atlanta home builder is collecting new, unwrapped toys now through Friday, December 9, 2022, for this worthwhile organization. “Cobb County is our home, and this is a...
Lenox Square Scores Another Record Year with 20 New Store & Restaurant Openings
Lenox Square, a Simon property, reported a banner year with 20 new stores and restaurants joining the iconic Buckhead destination since January. Additions include leasing investments across a broad lineup of luxury brands, leading mass-market options and varied cuisine venues. Lindsey Jones, marketing director for Lenox Square, said, “We’ve seen...
Kaiser Permanente Granting $1M to Help End Homelessness
Kaiser Permanente is supporting four metro Atlanta organizations whose work focuses on addressing homelessness in their communities. The grants are part of Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to end homelessness and preserve affordable housing by making strategic grants, shaping policy, and catalyzing innovative partnerships. The metro Atlanta organizations that Kaiser...
Blue River Development Closes on Two Cobb County Deals
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on two new Cobb County land developments – Sophie’s Park in Mableton and Laura’s Walk in the city of Marietta. "We are excited to start land development on both of these Cobb properties," Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. "With a shortage of homes in the metro area, these communities are well-positioned to help meet the need for more attainable homes."
Ice Skate, Holiday Galore and More at Atlantic Station This Season
The heart of Atlanta and the heart of the holidays, Atlantic Station, welcomes back timeless traditions and family-friendly celebrations to kick off the holiday season this year. Community favorites such as Skate the Station, Light the Station and Celebration at the Station return for a magical holiday experience. Plus, experience the unimaginable world of Cirque du Soleil, unbeatable holiday shopping, picturesque photo opportunities and more at the merry mixed-use destination.
Georgia State Hosts the University’s First-Ever Postdoctoral Research Symposium
Georgia State University held its inaugural Postdoctoral Research Symposium on Sept. 23, a first-of-its-kind institutional event aimed at recognizing and celebrating the contributions of postdoctoral researchers to the university community. The event offered a mix of traditional poster presentations, speeches and lightning talks, as well as an opportunity for postdocs...
